Pascal Ackermann sprints to victory in inaugural Classique Dunkerque

German outpaces Biniam Girmay and Alberto Dainese to triumph in Lens, his first win since 2023

LENS FRANCE MAY 13 A general view of Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty Alberto Dainese of Italy and Team Tudor Pro Cycling Jake Stewart of Great Britain and Team Israel Premier Tech sprint at finish line to win the stage during the 1st Classique Dunkerque Grand prix des Hauts de France 2025 a 1935km one day race from Dunkerque to Lens on May 13 2025 in Lens France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Pascal Ackermann (left) sprints to victory in the 2025 Classique Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images)
Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) sprinted to victory on the flat run-in to Lens in northern France to win the inaugural Classique Dunkerque-Grand Prix des Hauts de France.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) pushed ahead of Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling) to secure second place in the bunch charge just behind Ackermann, while Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) was left in fourth place.

