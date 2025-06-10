Recommended reading

Sprinter Arnaud De Lie's rollercoaster 2025 continues apace with podium, crash, abandon and injuries – all in just 24 hours

Belgian national champion down to race Tour de Suisse but pending on final checkup

Arnaud De Lie (r) and Lotto teammates before the 2025 Brussels Cycling Classic
Arnaud De Lie (r) and Lotto teammates before the 2025 Brussels Cycling Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie's rollercoaster 2025 season showed no sign of letting up this weekend as the Lotto sprinter clinched his first podium finish since February at the Brussels Cycling Classic, only to crash out on Sunday, injured at the Antwerp Port Epic.

De Lie, 23, already has 27 wins in his palmares, but only one has happened this season, a stage in February at the Etoile de Bessèges. Since then his year has been plagued with abandons, illness and long spells off the bike recovering.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

