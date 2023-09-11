Olympics | Cycling at the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024

Race-homes
By last updated
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cycling at the 2024 Olympics
DateJuly 27 - August 11, 2024
LocationParis, France
EventsCycling Road, Track, Mountain Bike
Previous edition2020 Olympic Games
Image 1 of 20
US' Jennifer Valente celebrates her victory after winning the women's track cycling omnium event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
USA’s Jennifer Valente celebrates her gold medal in the women’s omnium(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Valente wins gold for USA in women's Omnium

The USA’s Jennifer Valente, the reigning Olympic and World Champion, dominated the women’s Omnium, winning three of the four events to capture the gold medal, the second of the games after the gold in the women's team pursuit. Poland’s Daria Pikulik earned the silver medal and New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston secured the bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankName and CountryOmnium Points
1Jennifer Valente (United States of America)144
2Daria Pikulik (Poland)131
3Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)125
4Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)116
5Georgia Baker (Australia)108
6Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)106
7Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)105
8Anita Stenberg (Norway)102
9Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)101
10Lara Gillespie (Ireland)99
11Letizia Paternoster (Italy)84
12Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)80
13Aline Seitz (Switzerland)69
14Maria Martins (Portugal)61
15Neah Evans (Great Britain)52
16Valentine Fortin (France)50
17Yumi Kajihara (Japan)44
18Franziska Brausse (Germany)41
19Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)38
20Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)35
21Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)26
22Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)-32

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews wins gold medal in women's Sprint

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews won every heat on her path to claiming the gold medal in the women’s Sprint. This victory marked her second gold in Paris, following her win in the Keirin, along with a silver in the team sprint. Lea Friedrich (Germany), who set a new world record for the flying 200 metres in the qualification round, won silver while reigning  World Champion Emma Finucane (Great Britain) took bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Sprint - Finals for gold
RankRider (Country)
1Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
2Lea Friedrich (Germany)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Sprint - Finals for bronze
RankRider (Country)
3Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
4Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)

Harrie Lavreysen breaks GB medal streak as he takes gold in men's Keirin

Already a two-time gold medallist this week - in the individual and team sprint - Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) led the very fast keirin race to win his third Olympic title in Paros, and his fifth gold medal after his previous victories at Tokyo 2020. Australia's Matthew Richardson won silver and Matthew Glaetzer took bronze in his final Olympic Games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankName and CountryTime GapAdditional Info
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
2Matthew Richardson (Australia)+0.056Row 1 - Cell 3
3Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)+0.881Row 2 - Cell 3
4Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)+3.348Row 3 - Cell 3
5Jack Carlin (Great Britain)Row 4 - Cell 2 DNF Did Not Finish
6Shinji Nakano (Japan)Row 5 - Cell 2 DNF Did Not Finish

Madison mayhem sees Portugal snatch gold as Italy suffer late crash

The Portugal duo of Iuri Leitao and Rui Oliveira stunned the world at the Paris Olympics when they took advantage of a chaotic men's madison to win the gold medal.  Pre-race favourites Simone Consonni and Elia Viviani claimed silver after Consonni crashed after a mishap during an exchange. Denmark's Michael Mørkøv and and Niklas Larsen won the bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankCountry (Riders)Points
1Portugal (Iuri Leitao / Rui Oliveira)55
2Italy (Simone Consonni / Elia Viviani)47
3Denmark (Niklas Larsen / Michael Mørkøv)41
4New Zealand (Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart)33
5Japan (Shunsuke Imamura / Kuboki Kazushige)30
6Germany (Roger Kluge / Theo Reinhardt)23
7Netherlands (Yoeri Havik / Jan Willem van Schip)14
8Czechia (Denis Rugovac / Jan Vones)12
9Spain (Sebastian Mora Vedri / Albert Torres Barcelo)-4
10Great Britain (Oliver Wood / Mark Stewart)-9
11Belgium de (Lindsay Vylder / Fabio van den Bossche)-9
12France (Thomas Boudat / Benjamin Thomas)-18
13Australia (Sam Welsford / Kelland O'Brien)-49
14Canada (Mathias Guillemette / Michael Foley)-40
15Austria (Raphael Kokas / Maximilian Schmidbauer)-60

Harrie Lavreysen repeats as men's individual Sprint gold medallist

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) repeated with the gold medal in the men’s Sprint, this time sweeping the two races to distance Australian Matthew Richardson at the Paris Olympic Games. In the battle for the bronze, Jack Carlin (Great Britain) overpowered the reigning silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) in the decider. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Sprint - Finals for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Matthew Richardson (Australia)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Sprint - Finals for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) 
3Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 
4Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)Row 1 - Cell 2

Italy upsets Great Britain to win women's Madison

Italy's Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini won the gold medal in the women's Madison at the Paris Olympics. The team won three of the 12 sprints in the 120-lap race and added 20 points for lapping the field to post 37 points, six points better than Great Britain (Elinor Barker and Neah Evans), who took silver. 

Netherlands' Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle, who stole a lap with 48 laps to go to move into the lead, only scored eight points in sprints for a total of 28 and finished with bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankCountry (Riders)Points
1Italy (Chiara Consonni / Vittoria Guazzini)37
2Great Britain (Elinor Barker / Neah Evans)31
3Netherlands (Maike van der Duin / Lisa van Belle)28
4United States of America (Jennifer Valente / Lily Williams)18
5France (Marion Borras / Clara Copponi)17
6Denmark (Amalie Dideriksen / Julie Norman Leth)16
7Poland (Daria Pikulik / Wiktoria Pikulik)14
8New Zealand (Bryony Botha / Emily Shearman)7
9Australia (Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly)6
10Belgium (Katrijn de Clercq / Helene Hester)5
11Ireland (Lara Gillespie / Alice Sharpe)3
12Japan (Tsuyaka Uchino / Maho Kakita)1
13Germany (Franziska Brausse / Lena Reissner)0
14Switzerland (Aline Seitz / Michelle Andres)0
15Canada (Maggie Coles-lyster / Ariane Bonhomme)-40

Velodrome rings out with 'Allez Les Bleus' as France's Benjamin Thomas wins men's Omnium

Benjamin Thomas (France) made a victory in the points race his punctuation for the home fans and secured the gold medal in the men's Omnium. He overcame a crash and a miscue by the officials in the elimination race to seal an 11-point advantage over silver medallist Iuri Leitao (Portugal), the reigning world champion. Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium) finished sixth in the points race to earn the bronze, just closing out Albert Torres (Spain), who was four points off in the final score.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Omnium results
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Benjamin Thomas (France)164
2Iuri Leitao (Portugal)153
3Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium)131
4Albert Torres (Spain)127
5Aaron Gate (New Zealand)123
6Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)113
7Tim torn Teutenberg (Germany)98
8Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)97
9Elia Viviani (Italy)97
10Niklas Larsen (Denmark)84
11Alex Vogel (Switzerland062
12Jan Vones (Czech Republic)56
13Tim Wafler (Austria)55
14Sam Welsford (Australia)52
15Jan Willem van der Helm (Netherlands)51
16Grant Koontz (United States)42
17Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)42
18Alan Banaszek (Poland)41
19Dylan Bibic (Canada)29
20Bernard van Aert (Indonesia)-31
21Ricardo Pena Salas (Mexico)-33
22Youssef Abouelhassan (Egypt)-66

Ellesse Andrews takes gold for New Zealand in women's Keirin

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews captured the women's Keirin gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games. Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw secured the silver when she made a late pass of Emma Finucane of Great Britain, who took the bronze. Andrews was solid in her qualifying and semifinal heats, and used the same strength to take the gold.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Keirin results
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 
2Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) 
3Emma Finucane (Great Britain) 
4Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 
5Emma Hinze (Germany) 
6Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico) 
7Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 
8Mathilde Gros (France) 
9Riyu Ohta (Japan) 
10Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands) 
11Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 
12Rebecca Petch (New Zealand)Row 11 - Cell 2

USA holds off New Zealand for gold in women's team pursuit

Team USA won the country's first gold medal in the women's Team Pursuit as the quartet of Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner beat New Zealand by half a second at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. Both teams finished with three riders crossing the line, and Team USA finished in in 4:04.306, only a fraction of a second from a new world record. Great Britain’s foursome - Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - then put in a charge in the final kilometre to beat Italy for the bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Fight for gold
PosRider Name (Country)Result
1United States of America0:04:04.306
Row 1 - Cell 0 Chloe DygertRow 1 - Cell 2
Row 2 - Cell 0 Lily WilliamsRow 2 - Cell 2
Row 3 - Cell 0 Kristen FaulknerRow 3 - Cell 2
Row 4 - Cell 0 Jennifer ValenteRow 4 - Cell 2
2New Zealand+0:00:00.621
Row 6 - Cell 0 Bryony BothaRow 6 - Cell 2
Row 7 - Cell 0 Emily ShearmanRow 7 - Cell 2
Row 8 - Cell 0 Ally WollastonRow 8 - Cell 2
Row 9 - Cell 0 Nicole ShieldsRow 9 - Cell 2

Australia beats Great Britain to take men's Team Pursuit gold

Australia secured men's Team Pursuit gold in a tight battle with Great Britain, the quartet of quartet of Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien finishing with a time of 3:42.067. In the final 250 metres, one rider on Great Britain's squad slipped off the saddle to avoid a crash and dropped away from two other teammates, which resulted in lost time and the silver medal for Daniel Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood and Ethan Hayter. It was the first gold in the discipline for Australia since the 2004 Olympics. Italy beat Denmark for the bronze medal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Fight for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:03:42.067
Row 1 - Cell 0 Sam WelsfordRow 1 - Cell 2
Row 2 - Cell 0 Oliver BleddynRow 2 - Cell 2
Row 3 - Cell 0 Kelland O'Brien Row 3 - Cell 2
Row 4 - Cell 0 Connor LeahyRow 4 - Cell 2
2Great Britain+0:00:02.327
Row 6 - Cell 0 Ethan HayterRow 6 - Cell 2
Row 7 - Cell 0 Dan BighamRow 7 - Cell 2
Row 8 - Cell 0 Charlie TanfieldRow 8 - Cell 2
Row 9 - Cell 0 Ethan VernonRow 9 - Cell 2

The Netherlands break 41-second barrier in winning gold in men's Team Sprint

The Netherlands beat their own World record and Olympic record with the fastest time of 40.949 to win the gold in the men's Sprint at the Paris Olympic Games. Great Britain secured silver and Australia took the bronze. Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland had already set new Olympic and World records in both the qualification and first rounds for the Netherlands, and then raised the bar again in the gold-medal final.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Final for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
GoldNetherlands 0:00:40.949
Row 1 - Cell 0 Roy van den Berg
Row 2 - Cell 0 Harrie Lavreysen
Row 3 - Cell 0 Jeffrey Hoogland
SilverGreat Britain 0:00:41.814
Row 5 - Cell 0 Ed Lowe
Row 6 - Cell 0 Hamish Turnbull
Row 7 - Cell 0 Jack Carlin

Great Britain secure gold and new world record in women's Team Sprint

Great Britain dominated with new World and Olympic records of 45.186 seconds to win the gold in the women's Sprint at the Paris Olympic Games. Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell rode a full 0.296 seconds quicker than China's record that stood before the day. The silver medal went to New Zealand's Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton and Ellesse Andrews. Defending Olympic champions Germany, who won the two-rider, 500-metre Tokyo Team Sprint, took the bronze in the new three-rider format in Paris.

Swipe to scroll horizontally