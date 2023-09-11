Olympics | Cycling at the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cycling at the 2024 Olympics Date July 27 - August 11, 2024 Location Paris, France Events Cycling Road, Track, Mountain Bike Previous edition 2020 Olympic Games

Image 1 of 20 USA’s Jennifer Valente celebrates her gold medal in the women’s omnium (Image credit: Getty Images) New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews celebrates after winning the women's sprint gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) won three gold medals - in the keirin, sprint and team sprint - at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images) Men’s Madison gold medalists Rui Oliveira and lIuri Leitao of Portugal celebrate on podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) celebrates winning the Men's Sprint gold medal for a second Olympic Games (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) In the Women's Madison, Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) rode to gold, upsetting favourites Great Britain (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Benjamin Thomas of Team France reacts to winning the gold medal in the Mens Omnium (Image credit: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images) Gold medalist Ellesse Andrews of Team New Zealand celebrates after the Women's Keirin Final (Image credit: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images) Gold medalists (L to R) Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner of Team United States celebrate after securing the gold medal in the Women's Team Pursuit Finals (Image credit: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images) The Australian men's team pursuit team in Tokyo rides to the gold medal (Image credit: Getty: Justin Setterfield / Staff) Gold medalists Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg of Team Netherlands pose on the podium after the Men's Team Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane of Team Great Britain celebrate as Gold medal winners during the Women's Team Sprint Finals (Image credit: Getty Images) Kristen Faulkner (USA) rides solo for gold at the Women's Road Rac (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Kristen Faulkner (USA) celebrates winning the Women's Road Race to become Olympic Champion (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium poses on the podium with a new gold medal won August 3 in the road race along with the gold medal won earlier in Paris in the Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Paris Olympic Games men's road race podium (L to R): silver medallist Valentin Madouas (France), gold medallist Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and bronze medallist Christophe Laporte (France) (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock wins men's cross country mountain bike gold (Image credit: Getty Images) Men’s time trial gold medalist Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), silver medalist Filippo Ganna (Italy) and bronze medalist Wout van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) A dominating Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) celebrates winning a gold medal in the Womens Cross-Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Women’s time trial gold medalist Grace Brown (Australia), silver medalist Anna Henderson (Great Britain) and bronze medalist Chloé Dygert (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The USA’s Jennifer Valente, the reigning Olympic and World Champion, dominated the women’s Omnium, winning three of the four events to capture the gold medal, the second of the games after the gold in the women's team pursuit. Poland’s Daria Pikulik earned the silver medal and New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston secured the bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name and Country Omnium Points 1 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 144 2 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 131 3 Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 125 4 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 116 5 Georgia Baker (Australia) 108 6 Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) 106 7 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 105 8 Anita Stenberg (Norway) 102 9 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) 101 10 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 99 11 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 84 12 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 80 13 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 69 14 Maria Martins (Portugal) 61 15 Neah Evans (Great Britain) 52 16 Valentine Fortin (France) 50 17 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 44 18 Franziska Brausse (Germany) 41 19 Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China) 38 20 Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt) 35 21 Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China) 26 22 Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico) -32

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews won every heat on her path to claiming the gold medal in the women’s Sprint. This victory marked her second gold in Paris, following her win in the Keirin, along with a silver in the team sprint. Lea Friedrich (Germany), who set a new world record for the flying 200 metres in the qualification round, won silver while reigning World Champion Emma Finucane (Great Britain) took bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint - Finals for gold Rank Rider (Country) 1 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 2 Lea Friedrich (Germany)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Sprint - Finals for bronze Rank Rider (Country) 3 Emma Finucane (Great Britain) 4 Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)

Already a two-time gold medallist this week - in the individual and team sprint - Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) led the very fast keirin race to win his third Olympic title in Paros, and his fifth gold medal after his previous victories at Tokyo 2020. Australia's Matthew Richardson won silver and Matthew Glaetzer took bronze in his final Olympic Games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name and Country Time Gap Additional Info 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 2 Matthew Richardson (Australia) +0.056 Row 1 - Cell 3 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) +0.881 Row 2 - Cell 3 4 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) +3.348 Row 3 - Cell 3 5 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) Row 4 - Cell 2 DNF Did Not Finish 6 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 5 - Cell 2 DNF Did Not Finish

The Portugal duo of Iuri Leitao and Rui Oliveira stunned the world at the Paris Olympics when they took advantage of a chaotic men's madison to win the gold medal. Pre-race favourites Simone Consonni and Elia Viviani claimed silver after Consonni crashed after a mishap during an exchange. Denmark's Michael Mørkøv and and Niklas Larsen won the bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Country (Riders) Points 1 Portugal (Iuri Leitao / Rui Oliveira) 55 2 Italy (Simone Consonni / Elia Viviani) 47 3 Denmark (Niklas Larsen / Michael Mørkøv) 41 4 New Zealand (Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart) 33 5 Japan (Shunsuke Imamura / Kuboki Kazushige) 30 6 Germany (Roger Kluge / Theo Reinhardt) 23 7 Netherlands (Yoeri Havik / Jan Willem van Schip) 14 8 Czechia (Denis Rugovac / Jan Vones) 12 9 Spain (Sebastian Mora Vedri / Albert Torres Barcelo) -4 10 Great Britain (Oliver Wood / Mark Stewart) -9 11 Belgium de (Lindsay Vylder / Fabio van den Bossche) -9 12 France (Thomas Boudat / Benjamin Thomas) -18 13 Australia (Sam Welsford / Kelland O'Brien) -49 14 Canada (Mathias Guillemette / Michael Foley) -40 15 Austria (Raphael Kokas / Maximilian Schmidbauer) -60

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) repeated with the gold medal in the men’s Sprint, this time sweeping the two races to distance Australian Matthew Richardson at the Paris Olympic Games. In the battle for the bronze, Jack Carlin (Great Britain) overpowered the reigning silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) in the decider.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Sprint - Finals for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Matthew Richardson (Australia)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Sprint - Finals for bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) 3 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 4 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Row 1 - Cell 2

Italy's Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini won the gold medal in the women's Madison at the Paris Olympics. The team won three of the 12 sprints in the 120-lap race and added 20 points for lapping the field to post 37 points, six points better than Great Britain (Elinor Barker and Neah Evans), who took silver.

Netherlands' Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle, who stole a lap with 48 laps to go to move into the lead, only scored eight points in sprints for a total of 28 and finished with bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Country (Riders) Points 1 Italy (Chiara Consonni / Vittoria Guazzini) 37 2 Great Britain (Elinor Barker / Neah Evans) 31 3 Netherlands (Maike van der Duin / Lisa van Belle) 28 4 United States of America (Jennifer Valente / Lily Williams) 18 5 France (Marion Borras / Clara Copponi) 17 6 Denmark (Amalie Dideriksen / Julie Norman Leth) 16 7 Poland (Daria Pikulik / Wiktoria Pikulik) 14 8 New Zealand (Bryony Botha / Emily Shearman) 7 9 Australia (Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly) 6 10 Belgium (Katrijn de Clercq / Helene Hester) 5 11 Ireland (Lara Gillespie / Alice Sharpe) 3 12 Japan (Tsuyaka Uchino / Maho Kakita) 1 13 Germany (Franziska Brausse / Lena Reissner) 0 14 Switzerland (Aline Seitz / Michelle Andres) 0 15 Canada (Maggie Coles-lyster / Ariane Bonhomme) -40

Benjamin Thomas (France) made a victory in the points race his punctuation for the home fans and secured the gold medal in the men's Omnium. He overcame a crash and a miscue by the officials in the elimination race to seal an 11-point advantage over silver medallist Iuri Leitao (Portugal), the reigning world champion. Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium) finished sixth in the points race to earn the bronze, just closing out Albert Torres (Spain), who was four points off in the final score.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Omnium results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (France) 164 2 Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 153 3 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium) 131 4 Albert Torres (Spain) 127 5 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 123 6 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 113 7 Tim torn Teutenberg (Germany) 98 8 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) 97 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 97 10 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 84 11 Alex Vogel (Switzerland0 62 12 Jan Vones (Czech Republic) 56 13 Tim Wafler (Austria) 55 14 Sam Welsford (Australia) 52 15 Jan Willem van der Helm (Netherlands) 51 16 Grant Koontz (United States) 42 17 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) 42 18 Alan Banaszek (Poland) 41 19 Dylan Bibic (Canada) 29 20 Bernard van Aert (Indonesia) -31 21 Ricardo Pena Salas (Mexico) -33 22 Youssef Abouelhassan (Egypt) -66

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews captured the women's Keirin gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games. Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw secured the silver when she made a late pass of Emma Finucane of Great Britain, who took the bronze. Andrews was solid in her qualifying and semifinal heats, and used the same strength to take the gold.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Keirin results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 2 Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) 3 Emma Finucane (Great Britain) 4 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 5 Emma Hinze (Germany) 6 Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico) 7 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 8 Mathilde Gros (France) 9 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 10 Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands) 11 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 12 Rebecca Petch (New Zealand) Row 11 - Cell 2

Team USA won the country's first gold medal in the women's Team Pursuit as the quartet of Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner beat New Zealand by half a second at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. Both teams finished with three riders crossing the line, and Team USA finished in in 4:04.306, only a fraction of a second from a new world record. Great Britain’s foursome - Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - then put in a charge in the final kilometre to beat Italy for the bronze.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fight for gold Pos Rider Name (Country) Result 1 United States of America 0:04:04.306 Row 1 - Cell 0 Chloe Dygert Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Lily Williams Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Kristen Faulkner Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Jennifer Valente Row 4 - Cell 2 2 New Zealand +0:00:00.621 Row 6 - Cell 0 Bryony Botha Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Emily Shearman Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Ally Wollaston Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Nicole Shields Row 9 - Cell 2

Australia secured men's Team Pursuit gold in a tight battle with Great Britain, the quartet of quartet of Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien finishing with a time of 3:42.067. In the final 250 metres, one rider on Great Britain's squad slipped off the saddle to avoid a crash and dropped away from two other teammates, which resulted in lost time and the silver medal for Daniel Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood and Ethan Hayter. It was the first gold in the discipline for Australia since the 2004 Olympics. Italy beat Denmark for the bronze medal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fight for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:42.067 Row 1 - Cell 0 Sam Welsford Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 0 Oliver Bleddyn Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 0 Kelland O'Brien Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 0 Connor Leahy Row 4 - Cell 2 2 Great Britain +0:00:02.327 Row 6 - Cell 0 Ethan Hayter Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 0 Dan Bigham Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 0 Charlie Tanfield Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Ethan Vernon Row 9 - Cell 2

The Netherlands beat their own World record and Olympic record with the fastest time of 40.949 to win the gold in the men's Sprint at the Paris Olympic Games. Great Britain secured silver and Australia took the bronze. Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland had already set new Olympic and World records in both the qualification and first rounds for the Netherlands, and then raised the bar again in the gold-medal final.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final for gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result Gold Netherlands 0:00:40.949 Row 1 - Cell 0 Roy van den Berg Row 2 - Cell 0 Harrie Lavreysen Row 3 - Cell 0 Jeffrey Hoogland Silver Great Britain 0:00:41.814 Row 5 - Cell 0 Ed Lowe Row 6 - Cell 0 Hamish Turnbull Row 7 - Cell 0 Jack Carlin

Great Britain dominated with new World and Olympic records of 45.186 seconds to win the gold in the women's Sprint at the Paris Olympic Games. Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell rode a full 0.296 seconds quicker than China's record that stood before the day. The silver medal went to New Zealand's Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton and Ellesse Andrews. Defending Olympic champions Germany, who won the two-rider, 500-metre Tokyo Team Sprint, took the bronze in the new three-rider format in Paris.