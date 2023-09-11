Olympics | Cycling at the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024
|Date
|July 27 - August 11, 2024
|Location
|Paris, France
|Events
|Cycling Road, Track, Mountain Bike
|Previous edition
|2020 Olympic Games
Jennifer Valente wins gold for USA in women's Omnium
The USA’s Jennifer Valente, the reigning Olympic and World Champion, dominated the women’s Omnium, winning three of the four events to capture the gold medal, the second of the games after the gold in the women's team pursuit. Poland’s Daria Pikulik earned the silver medal and New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston secured the bronze.
|Rank
|Name and Country
|Omnium Points
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|144
|2
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|131
|3
|Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
|125
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|116
|5
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|108
|6
|Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
|106
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|105
|8
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|102
|9
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|101
|10
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|99
|11
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|84
|12
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|80
|13
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|69
|14
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|61
|15
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|52
|16
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|50
|17
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|44
|18
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|41
|19
|Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)
|38
|20
|Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)
|35
|21
|Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)
|26
|22
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
|-32
New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews wins gold medal in women's Sprint
New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews won every heat on her path to claiming the gold medal in the women’s Sprint. This victory marked her second gold in Paris, following her win in the Keirin, along with a silver in the team sprint. Lea Friedrich (Germany), who set a new world record for the flying 200 metres in the qualification round, won silver while reigning World Champion Emma Finucane (Great Britain) took bronze.
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|1
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|2
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|3
|Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|4
|Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen breaks GB medal streak as he takes gold in men's Keirin
Already a two-time gold medallist this week - in the individual and team sprint - Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) led the very fast keirin race to win his third Olympic title in Paros, and his fifth gold medal after his previous victories at Tokyo 2020. Australia's Matthew Richardson won silver and Matthew Glaetzer took bronze in his final Olympic Games.
|Rank
|Name and Country
|Time Gap
|Additional Info
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|2
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|+0.056
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|+0.881
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|4
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|+3.348
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|5
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|DNF Did Not Finish
|6
|Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|DNF Did Not Finish
Madison mayhem sees Portugal snatch gold as Italy suffer late crash
The Portugal duo of Iuri Leitao and Rui Oliveira stunned the world at the Paris Olympics when they took advantage of a chaotic men's madison to win the gold medal. Pre-race favourites Simone Consonni and Elia Viviani claimed silver after Consonni crashed after a mishap during an exchange. Denmark's Michael Mørkøv and and Niklas Larsen won the bronze.
|Rank
|Country (Riders)
|Points
|1
|Portugal (Iuri Leitao / Rui Oliveira)
|55
|2
|Italy (Simone Consonni / Elia Viviani)
|47
|3
|Denmark (Niklas Larsen / Michael Mørkøv)
|41
|4
|New Zealand (Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart)
|33
|5
|Japan (Shunsuke Imamura / Kuboki Kazushige)
|30
|6
|Germany (Roger Kluge / Theo Reinhardt)
|23
|7
|Netherlands (Yoeri Havik / Jan Willem van Schip)
|14
|8
|Czechia (Denis Rugovac / Jan Vones)
|12
|9
|Spain (Sebastian Mora Vedri / Albert Torres Barcelo)
|-4
|10
|Great Britain (Oliver Wood / Mark Stewart)
|-9
|11
|Belgium de (Lindsay Vylder / Fabio van den Bossche)
|-9
|12
|France (Thomas Boudat / Benjamin Thomas)
|-18
|13
|Australia (Sam Welsford / Kelland O'Brien)
|-49
|14
|Canada (Mathias Guillemette / Michael Foley)
|-40
|15
|Austria (Raphael Kokas / Maximilian Schmidbauer)
|-60
Harrie Lavreysen repeats as men's individual Sprint gold medallist
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) repeated with the gold medal in the men’s Sprint, this time sweeping the two races to distance Australian Matthew Richardson at the Paris Olympic Games. In the battle for the bronze, Jack Carlin (Great Britain) overpowered the reigning silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) in the decider.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|3
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|4
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Italy upsets Great Britain to win women's Madison
Italy's Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini won the gold medal in the women's Madison at the Paris Olympics. The team won three of the 12 sprints in the 120-lap race and added 20 points for lapping the field to post 37 points, six points better than Great Britain (Elinor Barker and Neah Evans), who took silver.
Netherlands' Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle, who stole a lap with 48 laps to go to move into the lead, only scored eight points in sprints for a total of 28 and finished with bronze.
|Rank
|Country (Riders)
|Points
|1
|Italy (Chiara Consonni / Vittoria Guazzini)
|37
|2
|Great Britain (Elinor Barker / Neah Evans)
|31
|3
|Netherlands (Maike van der Duin / Lisa van Belle)
|28
|4
|United States of America (Jennifer Valente / Lily Williams)
|18
|5
|France (Marion Borras / Clara Copponi)
|17
|6
|Denmark (Amalie Dideriksen / Julie Norman Leth)
|16
|7
|Poland (Daria Pikulik / Wiktoria Pikulik)
|14
|8
|New Zealand (Bryony Botha / Emily Shearman)
|7
|9
|Australia (Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly)
|6
|10
|Belgium (Katrijn de Clercq / Helene Hester)
|5
|11
|Ireland (Lara Gillespie / Alice Sharpe)
|3
|12
|Japan (Tsuyaka Uchino / Maho Kakita)
|1
|13
|Germany (Franziska Brausse / Lena Reissner)
|0
|14
|Switzerland (Aline Seitz / Michelle Andres)
|0
|15
|Canada (Maggie Coles-lyster / Ariane Bonhomme)
|-40
Velodrome rings out with 'Allez Les Bleus' as France's Benjamin Thomas wins men's Omnium
Benjamin Thomas (France) made a victory in the points race his punctuation for the home fans and secured the gold medal in the men's Omnium. He overcame a crash and a miscue by the officials in the elimination race to seal an 11-point advantage over silver medallist Iuri Leitao (Portugal), the reigning world champion. Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium) finished sixth in the points race to earn the bronze, just closing out Albert Torres (Spain), who was four points off in the final score.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|164
|2
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|153
|3
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium)
|131
|4
|Albert Torres (Spain)
|127
|5
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|123
|6
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|113
|7
|Tim torn Teutenberg (Germany)
|98
|8
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|97
|9
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|97
|10
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|84
|11
|Alex Vogel (Switzerland0
|62
|12
|Jan Vones (Czech Republic)
|56
|13
|Tim Wafler (Austria)
|55
|14
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|52
|15
|Jan Willem van der Helm (Netherlands)
|51
|16
|Grant Koontz (United States)
|42
|17
|Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)
|42
|18
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|41
|19
|Dylan Bibic (Canada)
|29
|20
|Bernard van Aert (Indonesia)
|-31
|21
|Ricardo Pena Salas (Mexico)
|-33
|22
|Youssef Abouelhassan (Egypt)
|-66
Ellesse Andrews takes gold for New Zealand in women's Keirin
New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews captured the women's Keirin gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games. Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw secured the silver when she made a late pass of Emma Finucane of Great Britain, who took the bronze. Andrews was solid in her qualifying and semifinal heats, and used the same strength to take the gold.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|2
|Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|3
|Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|4
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|5
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|6
|Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
|7
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|8
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|9
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|10
|Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
|11
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|12
|Rebecca Petch (New Zealand)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
USA holds off New Zealand for gold in women's team pursuit
Team USA won the country's first gold medal in the women's Team Pursuit as the quartet of Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner beat New Zealand by half a second at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome. Both teams finished with three riders crossing the line, and Team USA finished in in 4:04.306, only a fraction of a second from a new world record. Great Britain’s foursome - Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - then put in a charge in the final kilometre to beat Italy for the bronze.
|Pos
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|United States of America
|0:04:04.306
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Chloe Dygert
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Lily Williams
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Kristen Faulkner
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Jennifer Valente
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|2
|New Zealand
|+0:00:00.621
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Bryony Botha
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Emily Shearman
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Ally Wollaston
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Nicole Shields
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Australia beats Great Britain to take men's Team Pursuit gold
Australia secured men's Team Pursuit gold in a tight battle with Great Britain, the quartet of quartet of Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien finishing with a time of 3:42.067. In the final 250 metres, one rider on Great Britain's squad slipped off the saddle to avoid a crash and dropped away from two other teammates, which resulted in lost time and the silver medal for Daniel Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood and Ethan Hayter. It was the first gold in the discipline for Australia since the 2004 Olympics. Italy beat Denmark for the bronze medal.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:42.067
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Sam Welsford
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Oliver Bleddyn
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Kelland O'Brien
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Connor Leahy
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|2
|Great Britain
|+0:00:02.327
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Ethan Hayter
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Dan Bigham
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Charlie Tanfield
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Ethan Vernon
|Row 9 - Cell 2
The Netherlands break 41-second barrier in winning gold in men's Team Sprint
The Netherlands beat their own World record and Olympic record with the fastest time of 40.949 to win the gold in the men's Sprint at the Paris Olympic Games. Great Britain secured silver and Australia took the bronze. Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland had already set new Olympic and World records in both the qualification and first rounds for the Netherlands, and then raised the bar again in the gold-medal final.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Gold
|Netherlands
|0:00:40.949
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Roy van den Berg
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Harrie Lavreysen
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Silver
|Great Britain
|0:00:41.814
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Ed Lowe
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Hamish Turnbull
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Jack Carlin
Great Britain secure gold and new world record in women's Team Sprint
Great Britain dominated with new World and Olympic records of 45.186 seconds to win the gold in the women's Sprint at the Paris Olympic Games. Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell rode a full 0.296 seconds quicker than China's record that stood before the day. The silver medal went to New Zealand's Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton and Ellesse Andrews. Defending Olympic champions Germany, who won the two-rider, 500-metre Tokyo Team Sprint, took the bronze in the new three-rider format in Paris.