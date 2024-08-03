Paris Olympics: Remco Evenepoel overcomes puncture and powers to second gold in Paris with convincing men's road race victory

France goes silver and bronze with Madouas and Laporte

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 03 Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium clebrates at finish line as Gold medal winner during the Mens Road Race on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at trocadero on August 03 2024 in Paris France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
Olympic Games 2024: Remco Evenepoel wins the men's road race for Team Belgium(Image credit: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images)

A heart-stopping last-minute bike change could not stop Remco Evenepoel from roaring his way into the Olympic Games history books on Saturday, as the Belgian blasted his way solo to road race goal and simultaneously became the first ever male rider to secure both road and time trial titles in the same Olympics.

