Paris Olympics: Remco Evenepoel overcomes puncture and powers to second gold in Paris with convincing men's road race victory

A heart-stopping last-minute bike change could not stop Remco Evenepoel from roaring his way into the Olympic Games history books on Saturday, as the Belgian blasted his way solo to road race goal and simultaneously became the first ever male rider to secure both road and time trial titles in the same Olympics.

Less than four kilometres from the line, Evenepoel was heading alone for victory when he abruptly halted and began shouting for race assistance as he suffered one of the most ill-timed bike mechanicals imaginable. However, he quickly managed to get a bike change and despite the massive last-minute drama, forged onwards to secure a second gold medal in the Paris Games.

The silver medal went to France’s Valentin Madouas, dropped by Evenepoel 15 kilometres from the finish on the Belleville climb, with Madouas' compatriot Christophe Laporte taking a small group sprint for bronze.

The longest-ever Olympic road race burst into life some 90 kilometres to go when Evenepoel began a series of testing attacks, whittling down the peloton. But the key moment came around when the race returned to the streets of Paris and Belgian scorched his way across to a seven-man chase group behind long-time breakaway Ireland’s Ben Healy.

Shedding rider after rider on the relentlessly undulating course, Evenepoel finally dropped Madouas well before the third and final ascent of the key Butte de Montmartre.

Blasting his way past massive crowds and with 50 seconds advantage by the Montmartre summit, the 24-year-old Belgian seemed comfortably en route to his second road gold in a week, only for near disaster to strike.

The last-minute mechanical could have been fatal to his chances, but the quick change meant Evenepoel could race on to safely secure his country’s second road race title, after Greg van Avermaet in Rio in 2016, in three Olympic Games.

