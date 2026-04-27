'We must keep fighting for the future of the sport' – Demi Vollering calls for longer TV coverage of women's racing following Liège-Bastogne-Liège win

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'That is also a good reminder of how far we have come in women's cycling, but also how far we still have to go'

Dutch Demi Vollering of FDJ United-SUEZ pictured in action at La Redoute during the women elite race of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege UCI World Tour one day cycling race, 156km from Bastogne to Liege, Sunday 26 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Demi Vollering attacking on the Col de la Redoute en route to victory at the 2026 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her record-setting third Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes victory on Sunday, Demi Vollering has made the case for women's cycling to get more time on television.

The men's race, run earlier in the day and won by Tadej Pogačar for a fourth time, enjoyed live coverage for 150km of its 259.5km length. In contrast, a relatively small portion of the women's race was aired on television, with only around 45km broadcast.

Speaking at a press conference following her triumph in Liège, Vollering said that the race, which ran its 10th edition at the weekend, indicates how far women's cycling has come while also reminding us that there's still progress to be made.

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"For me, Liège is the race where it all began. As a club rider, this was the first area where I rode in the hills," Vollering said, according to WielerFlits.

Vollering's winning attack, which came on the Côte de la Redoute 35km from the finish line, was captured on television, though much of the action beforehand was missed.

The European champion, who added the win to victories at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the Tour of Flanders and La Flèche Wallonne this Classics season, was asked when the best time is to air a women's race to maximise the impact.

"Especially in the men’s race: as soon as Pogačar is gone, everyone knows what is going to happen. So why not switch between the two races a bit? That’s what I think. But there are certainly people who think differently.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek