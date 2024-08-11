Paris Olympics: Jennifer Valente wins gold for USA in women's Omnium
US rider dominates across the day of racing as Poland and New Zealand take silver and bronze
More to come....
Race 4: Points race & final ranking
|Rank
|Name and Country
|Sprint Points
|Lap Points
|Omnium Points
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|6
|20
|144
|2
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|19
|40
|131
|3
|Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
|11
|40
|125
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|4
|40
|116
|5
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|108
|6
|Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
|2
|40
|106
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|1
|20
|105
|8
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|6
|20
|102
|9
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|5
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|101
|10
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|3
|20
|99
|11
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|20
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|84
|12
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|2
|20
|80
|13
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|1
|20
|69
|14
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|7
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|61
|15
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|17
|20
|52
|16
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|5
|20
|50
|17
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|5
|20
|44
|18
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|41
|19
|Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|38
|20
|Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
|35
|21
|Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|26
|22
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
|3
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|-32
Race 3: Elimination race
|Rank
|Name and Country
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|2
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|3
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|5
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|6
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|7
|Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|9
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|10
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|11
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|12
|Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
|13
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|14
|Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)
|15
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|16
|Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)
|17
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|18
|Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)
|19
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|20
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
|21
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|22
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
Race 2: Tempo race
|Rank
|Name
|Sprint Points
|Lap Points
|Total Points
|1
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|4
|20
|24
|2
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|9
|9
|18
|3
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|8
|8
|16
|4
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|4
|4
|8
|5
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)
|-20
|-20
|-40
|22
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
|-40
|-40
|-80
Race 1: Scratch race
|Number
|Name and Country
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|2
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|3
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|4
|Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
|5
|Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|7
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|8
|Anita Stenberg (Norway)
|9
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|10
|Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
|11
|Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)
|12
|Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)
|13
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|14
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|15
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|16
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|17
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|18
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|19
|Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
|21
|Valentine Fortin (France)
|22
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
