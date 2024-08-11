Paris Olympics: Jennifer Valente wins gold for USA in women's Omnium

US rider dominates across the day of racing as Poland and New Zealand take silver and bronze

US' Jennifer Valente celebrates winning the women's track cycling omnium event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Race 4: Points race & final ranking

RankName and CountrySprint PointsLap PointsOmnium Points
1Jennifer Valente (United States of America)620144
2Daria Pikulik (Poland)1940131
3Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)1140125
4Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)440116
5Georgia Baker (Australia)Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 108
6Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)240106
7Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)120105
8Anita Stenberg (Norway)620102
9Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)5Row 8 - Cell 3 101
10Lara Gillespie (Ireland)32099
11Letizia Paternoster (Italy)20Row 10 - Cell 3 84
12Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)22080
13Aline Seitz (Switzerland)12069
14Maria Martins (Portugal)7Row 13 - Cell 3 61
15Neah Evans (Great Britain)172052
16Valentine Fortin (France)52050
17Yumi Kajihara (Japan)52044
18Franziska Brausse (Germany)2Row 17 - Cell 3 41
19Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3 38
20Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3 35
21Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 26
22Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)3Row 21 - Cell 3 -32
RankName and Country
1Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
2Georgia Baker (Australia)
3Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
4Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
5Anita Stenberg (Norway)
6Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
7Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
8Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
9Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
10Daria Pikulik (Poland)
11Valentine Fortin (France)
12Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
13Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
14Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)
15Maria Martins (Portugal)
16Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)
17Neah Evans (Great Britain)
18Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)
19Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
20Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
21Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
22Franziska Brausse (Germany)
RankNameSprint PointsLap PointsTotal Points
1Lara Gillespie (Ireland)42024
2Jennifer Valente (United States of America)9918
3Daria Pikulik (Poland)8816
4Georgia Baker (Australia)448
5Franziska Brausse (Germany)112
6Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)000
7Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)000
8Maria Martins (Portugal)000
9Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)000
10Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)000
11Aline Seitz (Switzerland)000
12Anita Stenberg (Norway)000
13Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)000
14Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)000
15Letizia Paternoster (Italy)000
16Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)000
17Yumi Kajihara (Japan)000
18Neah Evans (Great Britain)000
19Valentine Fortin (France)000
20Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)000
21Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)-20-20-40
22Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)-40-40-80
NumberName and Country
1Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
2Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
3Georgia Baker (Australia)
4Maike van der Duin (Netherlands)
5Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
7Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
8Anita Stenberg (Norway)
9Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
10Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
11Ebtissam Zayed (Egypt)
12Liu Jiali (People's Republic of China)
13Maria Martins (Portugal)
14Daria Pikulik (Poland)
15Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
16Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
17Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
18Franziska Brausse (Germany)
19Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong, China)
20Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
21Valentine Fortin (France)
22Neah Evans (Great Britain)

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

