Paris Olympics: Women's Individual Time Trial Live - Chloé Dygert looks to add gold medal to World title

Borghini’s through the first time check and she’s just a couple of seconds slower than Kopecky. She’s in medal contention for now.

Lach’s time as leader at the club house is over, as Bujak beats her time.

And now Lotte Kopecky sets the new fastest time at the first check. She’s the first rider all day to beat Knibb’s time there.

Another new fastest time at the second check, this time from Kim Cadzow.

Knibb has just finished her ride — and extraordinarily, it’s only a fraction of a second slower than Lach. How quick would that ride have been had she stayed upright?

Seven riders have finished so far, and Lach is easily the fastest of them all. Her time of 43-03 was 1-08 quicker than the 2nd best, by Ludwig.

And now Dygert starts. Everyone is now off - this is going to be an intense 40 minutes or so!

The day's penultimate starter, Grace Brown, is off. Which leaves only Chloe Dygert left.

Another new fastest time at the 2nd fastest check, from Mieke Kröger. She's 7 seconds quicker than Baril.

Ellen Van Dijk is through at the first time check…and she’s actually only the 5th fastest. That’s a surprise, and she’ll have to speed up a lot if she’s to deliver what was expected of her.

Now Demi Vollering starts her ride. Could this be the day she is crowned Olympic champion, one of the few things missing on her palmares?

Both Olivia Baril and Eugenia Bujak have reached the second check faster than Lach.

More for the French to cheer, as Juliette Labous starts her ride.

For all her problems, Taylor Knibb has somehow arrived at the second time check with the second quickest time, slower only than Marta Lach so far.

Now Elisa Longo Borghini is off - fittingly, just after her Giro d’Italia rival Lotte Kopecky.

Lach arrives at the second time check with by far the quickest time, a whole 30 seconds faster than the next best, Ludwig.

Lotte Kopecky is off! It'll be fascinating to see how she gets on today. The time trial isn't her speciality, but she's such an all-round brilliant rider these days that you can't discount her from anything.

Knibb's misfortune continues - she's now had a mechnical, and had to change bikes. And even the mechanic slipped and fell as he rushed to hand her the new bike.

Ludwig is fastest at the second time check, despite her fall.

A third fall for Knibb, unfortunately. She had to be careful not to hurt herself ahead of the triathlon.

Umbrellas are up on the roadside and the rain is falling. These roads aren't going to get any dryer at this rate.

Knibb has fallen again. She's really struggling out there, but has once again got up and back up to speed.

Another faller, and it's the leader at the first time check, Knibb. She's fallen at the same corner that Ludwig did. She's also back up and running, but won't now post as strong a time as she was on course for.

Now here comes one of our major medal hopefuls - Ellen van Dijk. This is a huge moment in her career.

Home favourite Audrey Cordon Ragot is off the start ramp, to plenty of cheers from the French spectators.

Bad news for Ludwig, who becomes the first faller on today's wet roads. She's back up again quickly, but will have lost several seconds and likely quite sore.

But moments later, Lach's time too is bettered by Taylor Knibb, by a whole 30 seconds.

There's a new fastest time at the first time check, by Marta Lach, who has beaten Ludwig's time by 19 seconds.

Afghanistan's Yulduz Hashimi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ludwig is the quickest of the five riders through the first time check so far - but only just. Afghanistan’s Yulduz Hashimi was only one second slower.

The wet roads haven't claimed any victims yet, although Taylor Knibb did almost lose balance going over a speed bump.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig at the start ramp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re rattling through riders quickly. 12 of the 35 competitors are already out on the course.

Slight hiccup for Eugenia Bujak at the start, who had to extend her arm out to keep her balance after mistiming her lunge out of the start ramp. She stayed upright though, and is off and running.

America’s Taylor Knibb has just begun her ride. She has the unique schedule of also riding the triathlon later these Games.

The first big name of the day is up and running — Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, representing Denmark. She’s likely more invested in the road race, but how she goes here will be indicative of what her form is like.

It's not raining at the moment, but the roads are still wet. The first few riders are taking the first corner out from the start ramp very tentatively.

Time trial begins And we're off! Urska Pintar rolls down the start ramp to get this time trial underway.

Former men’s champion Fabian Cancellara is here at the start ramp, as a special guest to see them off.

Just a few minutes now until Urska Pintar rolls down the start ramp to get the time trial underway.

Another rider who won't be here is Tokyo silver medalist Marlen Reusser. The Swiss rider would have been among the favourites for gold, but misses out due to ongoing fitness problems and injuries that have blighted her season.

Annemiek van Vleuten is reigning champion having triumphed in Tokyo three years, but won’t, of course, be here to defend her title having retired last year. That means that no rider taking part has previously won the Olympics time trial, and therefore a rare chance to add one of the most prestigious races in the sport to their palmares.

Demi Vollering might be more fancied for the road race next weekend, but such a quality rider can’t be discounted from success in the time trial either. She should be coming into form, too, with the Tour de France Femmes now just a few weeks away.

Despite not having the smoothest build up to the Olympics, Chloe Dygert is looking well poised to compete for victory. The two-time world champion has earned Olympic silver and bronze medalist as part of USA’s team pursuit line-up, but never gold. 'There were times when I thought I wasn’t going to make it' – Chloé Dygert ready for third Olympic Games

Hard to say for two of the best riders in the world, but for Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini, today's time trial will be about trying to medal instead of maybe winning against the likes of Dygert. However, with the rain, their expert bike handling could put them in with a shot at gold: 'Whatever the colour of an Olympic medal, it's worth gold' - Elisa Longo Borghini hopes for more Olympic medals Lotte Kopecky eyeing three Olympic medals despite post-Giro d'Italia COVID-19

Under an hour from the start of the ITT and reports from our team on the ground are that it is still pouring with rain along the course.

Reminder that it's been a torrid time for three-time World Champion in the time trial, Ellen van Dijk after an ankle fracture in June put her participation in doubt. She has made it though and the Olympic ITT is one of the few goals missing from her illustrious palmares: 'I thought it was all over' – Ellen van Dijk rebounds from fractured ankle to take on Olympic Games time trial

Here's the pancake-flat profile for the time trial, with the flat course best suiting the purer ITT specialists: Dygert, Van Dijk and Brown. Wet roads, potholes and slippery conditions in the Bois de Vincennes park will play a much bigger factor than any uphill sections. Paris Olympics time trial profile (Image credit: UCI/IOC)

Grace Brown has established herself as one of the top ITT riders in the world having taken second place at the last two World Championships. Can she match her form with an Olympic medal today or even go on better with gold? ‘I can see that winning is possible’ – Grace Brown chases Australia’s first Olympic Games women’s time trial medal

Some great last-minute information from CN's head of news Stephen Farrand, who is on the ground in Paris for the Olympic time trial. Rain is set to be a big factor in both races today: Paris Olympics time trial race day notes - Rain a factor, huge chainrings and high speeds expected

Here's a look at the 32.4km route heading out-and-back from central to eastern Paris, starting at Les Invalides and making the turn to finish on the Pont Alexandre III. It'll be the same route taken on by both the women and men in today's time trial. Paris Olympics time trial route (Image credit: UCI/IOC)

Make sure to catch up on all the start times for the day to ensure you don't miss your favourite: Paris Olympics: Individual Time Trial start times Names to look out for: Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) - 15:00 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) - 15:09 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) - 15:10:30 Juliette Labous (France) - 15:13:30 Demi Vollering (Netherlands) - 15:15 Anna Henderson (Great Britain) - 15:16:30 Christina Schweinberger (Austria) - 15:18 Grace Brown (Australia) - 15:19:30 Chloe Dygert (United States Of America) - 15:21

The cycling is getting started at the Paris Olympics with the first women's rider Urska Pintar (Slovenia) scheduled to set off at 14:30 CEST, which is in just over an hour and a half. From then, the full 35-rider field in the women's race will get going at 90-second intervals until World Champion Chloé Dygert (USA) sets off last at 15:21.