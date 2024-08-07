Paris Olympics: Harrie Lavreysen nabs another record in men's sprint qualifying

By
published

Dutch rider snatches record from Australia's Richardson

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Sprint Qualifying results
RankRider (Country)Time
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)9.088 (WR)
2Matthew Richardson (Australia)9.091
3Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)9.152
4Leigh Hoffman (Australia)9.242
5Jack Carlin (Great Britain)9.247
6Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)9.293
7Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)9.346
8Kaiya Ota (Japan)9.35
9Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)9.371
10Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)9.402
11Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)9.416
12Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)9.426
13Rayan Helal (France)9.447
14Sam Dakin (New Zealand)9.47
15Luca Spiegel (Germany)9.479
16Yuta Obara (Japan)9.483
17Sebastien Vigier (France)9.501
18Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)9.514
19Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)9.581
20Tyler Rorke (Canada)9.603
21Nick Wammes (Canada)9.612
22Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)9.635
23Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)9.637
24Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)9.655
25Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)9.669
26Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)9.773
27Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)9.898
28Qi Liu (People's Republic of China)9.904
29Jean Spies (South Africa)9.962
30Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)10.047

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

