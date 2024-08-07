Paris Olympics: Harrie Lavreysen nabs another record in men's sprint qualifying
Dutch rider snatches record from Australia's Richardson
Qualifying
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) continued his domination in the men's sprint events at the Olympic Games in Paris, setting a new world and Olympic record in the men's sprint qualifying 200m flying lap.
The record, 9.1 seconds, set by Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) in 2019, was broken first by Australia's Matthew Richardson who sailed around the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in a time of 9.091, but Lavreysen was soon eclipsed that mark.
Lavreysen's 9.088-second flying lap carved yet another record on the fast track, which has seen records set in the men's team pursuit and men's team sprint and women's team sprint.
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|Time
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|9.088 (WR)
|2
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|9.091
|3
|Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
|9.152
|4
|Leigh Hoffman (Australia)
|9.242
|5
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|9.247
|6
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|9.293
|7
|Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
|9.346
|8
|Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|9.35
|9
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|9.371
|10
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|9.402
|11
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|9.416
|12
|Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|9.426
|13
|Rayan Helal (France)
|9.447
|14
|Sam Dakin (New Zealand)
|9.47
|15
|Luca Spiegel (Germany)
|9.479
|16
|Yuta Obara (Japan)
|9.483
|17
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|9.501
|18
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|9.514
|19
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|9.581
|20
|Tyler Rorke (Canada)
|9.603
|21
|Nick Wammes (Canada)
|9.612
|22
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|9.635
|23
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|9.637
|24
|Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)
|9.655
|25
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|9.669
|26
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|9.773
|27
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|9.898
|28
|Qi Liu (People's Republic of China)
|9.904
|29
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|9.962
|30
|Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
|10.047
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
