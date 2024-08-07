Paris Olympics: Harrie Lavreysen nabs another record in men's sprint qualifying

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Australia's Matthew Richardson completes his flying 200m qualifying lap (Image credit: Getty Images) Matthew Richardson reacts to setting a new world record in the 200m flying lap during qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images) Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) saw his previous world record smashed. He qualified in ninth place. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Qualifying

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) continued his domination in the men's sprint events at the Olympic Games in Paris, setting a new world and Olympic record in the men's sprint qualifying 200m flying lap.

The record, 9.1 seconds, set by Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) in 2019, was broken first by Australia's Matthew Richardson who sailed around the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in a time of 9.091, but Lavreysen was soon eclipsed that mark.

Lavreysen's 9.088-second flying lap carved yet another record on the fast track, which has seen records set in the men's team pursuit and men's team sprint and women's team sprint.