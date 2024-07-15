Jolanda Neff, Marlen Reusser out of Paris Olympic Games

By
published

Defending Olympic MTB champion and time trial silver medalist suffering health issues

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland's Jolanda Neff, the reigning Cross-country Olympic champion, resigned her spot for the Paris Olympic Games, according to the Swiss Cycling Federation.

Marlen Reusser, the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympic Games individual time trial, also announced on Monday she would not be competing in this year's Olympics in Paris because of a lingering illness.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.