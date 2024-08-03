Paris Olympic Games Men's Road Race Live - Evenepoel, Van der Poel, Van Aert and other favourites tackle long, ultra-hilly course

Refresh

Interestingly, while Denmark do have Mikkel Bjerg working for Mads Pedersen at the front of the peloton. He also has a few of his Lidl-Trek teammates. Daan Hoole (NED), Ryan Gibbons (RSA) and Jasper Stuyven (BEL) are all up there with their Lidl-Trek leader. This happens in the world championships a lot. So, why not at the Olympics?

230km to go We are well over 200km to the finish. This is the longest ever Olympic road race on what should be a brilliantly exciting course. Van der Poel (NED) now has moved himself up to fourth wheel in the peloton. He's been all over the peloton so far.

Laura Weislo had a chat with Mads Pedersen before the start today. Q: What do you think about the course today? "It's pretty good. The National coach saw it a long time ago, and he thinks it fits me really well, and so do I. So I'm pretty happy with it." Q: You've got a strong team around you today. Who do you think that you're going to be looking at today in the in the race, "Mainly we will focus on our own race. I think that's the most important if you, if you look too much at other teams, you will always be one step behind. So we keep our own focus and focusing on racing our race. But of course, the Belgium, Dutchies and Great Britain. And for sure, some smaller teams we have to look out for." Q:What do you think about this small peloton? "I think it is what it is. You know, it would have been nice to be eight guys here, of course. But the rules is, it's like it is, and we just get the best out of it." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ed Doghmy (Mor) is just 30 seconds behind the breakaway. The leaders now have over seven minutes on the Danish led pack.

The Dutch and Danish riders are riding at a pretty solid tempo at the front of the peloton for Van der Poel and Pedersen. Also, South Africa's Ryan Gibbons is up there too as he is trade teammates with Pedersen so will likely ride for him.

Quick chat with the Dutch national head coach, Koos Moerenhout by Laura Weislo: Tell me what you think about the race today. "Interesting, long, quite open." Says Moerenhout. "So I think there are many possibilities for tactics and also different riders maybe you don't expect. "So we'll see. Yeah, I know with such a small peloton that it's going to be a very different dynamic. Yeah, there are many more possibilities at the start of the race. Let's say it like that. But in the end, I think also the big teams will try to have a focus on each other. "There might be not that big of a difference, but at one point, for sure, it will, and especially the small size of the peloton, and also, in combination with no communication, basically, is makes it interesting." Is the final climb steep like in Glasgow's Worlds route last year? "It's not, I don't think so, but it's the repetition. It's the repetition of the climbs during the day, which will make it hard, compared with the distance 275k it's like monumental so not everybody, is capable of doing that and be as fit in the final as some guys can, or at least prove to be." It's a hard day... A day for Mathieu van der Poel? "We'll see you never know. Preparation has been good. He loves this kind of racing and that's good to start with, but in the end, the race has to be ridden. His level is good, but there are more riders whose level are good as well." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lots of the big favourites are sitting near the back. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) riding a golden Canyon today. He isn't the only one, though. Pinarello riders have a gold and black frame to ride.

Mechanical Achraf Ed Doghmy (MOR) All that effort to get into the breakaway and now he is out of the back again as he is unable to fix it with his car behind the peloton and neutral service are not able to help either.

What a brilliant view at the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breakaway Eric Manizabayo (RWA)

Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (THA)

Chrisopher Rougier-Lagane (MAU)

Charles Kagimu (UGA)

Achraf Ed Doghmy (MOR) +1'33" between the break and the Denmark led peloton.

Charles Kagimu (UGA) joins the leaders along with Achraf Ed Doghmy (MOR).

Attack! Eric Manizabayo (RWA)

Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (THA)

Chrisopher Rougier-Lagane (MAU)

272.1km to go We are racing!

None of the last three Olympic champions are here as 2020 (21) was Carapaz who is heading to La Vuelta later this month. Then, 2016, Greg Van Avermaet retired at the end of last season and 2012 was Alexander Vinokurov who retired quite a while ago now and now runs team Astana Qazaqstan.

No defending champion, Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian federation went for Giro d'Italia stage one winner and pink jersey wearer, Jhonatan Narvaez instead of Tour de France stage winner and polka dot jersey winner.

Neutral start And the neutralised start begins with this very small peloton in sunny Paris.

The riders are on the start line and are ready to go as Peter Sagan drops the 'brigadier' stick to bring luck on the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sign on has happened. Here are four riders who all have a chance today. Likely with a focus on Olympic time trial gold and bronze medalists, Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just over ten minutes until the racing begins in Paris for the Olympic men's road race.

Here's a first shot of a rider from the startline in central Paris, Julian Alaphilippe (France). Alaf' is going to be one of the key names to follow in today's race. Olympic Games Men's Road Race: French starter Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing for the 90 riders taking part in the quest to succeed Ecuador's Richard Carapaz as Olympic Men's RR Champion will start in about 90 minutes time from the start/finish area of Place du Trocadéro. Carapaz himself is not taking part, with Ecuador represented by his compatriot Jhonatan Narváez.