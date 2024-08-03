Live coverage

Paris Olympic Games Men's Road Race Live - Evenepoel, Van der Poel, Van Aert and other favourites tackle long, ultra-hilly course

The men's road race tackles 273km with 2,800 metres of climbing in Paris

Olympic Games 2024 - Everything you need to know

Paris Olympics: Men's Road Race - Preview

Paris 2024 Olympics road race course

Interestingly, while Denmark do have Mikkel Bjerg working for Mads Pedersen at the front of the peloton. He also has a few of his Lidl-Trek teammates. 

230km to go

Laura Weislo had a chat with Mads Pedersen before the start today.

Ed Doghmy (Mor) is just 30 seconds behind the breakaway. The leaders now have over seven minutes on the Danish led pack. 

The Dutch and Danish riders are riding at a pretty solid tempo at the front of the peloton for Van der Poel and Pedersen. Also, South Africa's Ryan Gibbons is up there too as he is trade teammates with Pedersen so will likely ride for him.

Quick chat with the Dutch national head coach, Koos Moerenhout by Laura Weislo:

Lots of the big favourites are sitting near the back. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) riding a golden Canyon today. He isn't the only one, though. Pinarello riders have a gold and black frame to ride. 

What a brilliant view at the start. 

Charles Kagimu (UGA) joins the leaders along with Achraf Ed Doghmy (MOR). 

272.1km to go

None of the last three Olympic champions are here as 2020 (21) was Carapaz who is heading to La Vuelta later this month. Then, 2016, Greg Van Avermaet retired at the end of last season and 2012 was Alexander Vinokurov who retired quite a while ago now and now runs team Astana Qazaqstan. 

No defending champion, Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian federation went for Giro d'Italia stage one winner and pink jersey wearer, Jhonatan Narvaez instead of Tour de France stage winner and polka dot jersey winner. 

The riders are on the start line and are ready to go as Peter Sagan drops the 'brigadier' stick to bring luck on the event. 

Sign on has happened. Here are four riders who all have a chance today. Likely with a focus on Olympic time trial gold and bronze medalists, Remco Evenepoel and Wout Van Aert. 

Just over ten minutes until the racing begins in Paris for the Olympic men's road race. 

Here's a first shot of a rider from the startline in central Paris, Julian Alaphilippe (France). Alaf'  is going to be one of the key names to follow in today's race.

While we're waiting for the men's race to start, don't forget the Olympic Women's Road Race will take place on Sunday. Laura Weislo has the latest about one leading favourite, Lotte Kopecky:

Paris Olympics: Lotte Kopecky hoping Dutch team will take charge as favourites in women's road race

A wide-open race is predicted and there are plenty of favourites. Stephen Farrand has this report on the latest news from one of the strongest teams, the Belgians.

'A unique opportunity' - Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert combine for Belgium in Olympics road race

Racing for the 90 riders taking part in the quest to succeed Ecuador's Richard Carapaz as Olympic Men's RR Champion will start in about 90 minutes time from the start/finish area of Place du Trocadéro. Carapaz himself is not taking part, with Ecuador represented by his compatriot Jhonatan Narváez.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the men's road race at the Paris Olympic Games!

