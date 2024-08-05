Paris Olympics: World record for Great Britain in women's Team Sprint qualification
Great Britain set a new World and Olympic record of 45.472 seconds
World record for Great Britain in Qualification
Great Britain set a new World and Olympic record of 45.472 seconds in the women's team sprint during the qualifying round at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.
In the first Olympic race with three riders and 750 metres of flat-out sprinting for the women, Katy Marchant hit out hard on her first lap, but Sophie Capwell appeared to slip slightly out of turn one, but she recovered quickly. With an extra shot of adrenaline, she closed the gap to the early leaders New Zealand and launched Emma Finucane, who put in a blistering final lap to get past the Kiwis.
New Zealand started as the second team and broke the Olympic record at 45.593 seconds.
The British team will face last-placed qualifiers Canada in the first round, while New Zealand will go up against Poland, who came seventh.
Germany, third, will go head to head with Mexico while the Netherlands will face China, who had to overcome a false start and finished a disappointing fifth.
The quickest two times in the first round will determine who races for the gold medal.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britian
|0:00:45.472
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Sophie Capewell
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Emma Finucane
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Katy Marchant
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:45.593
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Ellesse Andrews
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Shaane Fulton
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Rebecca Petch
|3
|Germany
|0:00:45.644
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Lea Friedrich
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Pauline Grabosch
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Emma Hinze
|4
|Netherlands
|0:00:46.086
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Kyra Lamberink
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Hetty van de Wouw
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Steffie van der Peet
|5
|China
|0:00:46.458
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Shanju Bao
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Yufang Guo
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Liying Yuan
|6
|Mexico
|0:00:46.587
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Jessica Salazar Valles
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna
|7
|Poland
|0:00:47.284
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|Marlena Karwacka
|Row 26 - Cell 0
|Urszula Los
|Row 27 - Cell 0
|Nikola Sibiak
|8
|Canada
|0:00:47.578
|Row 29 - Cell 0
|Lauriane Genest
|Row 30 - Cell 0
|Kelsey Mitchell
|Row 31 - Cell 0
|Sarah Orban
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
