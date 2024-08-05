Paris Olympics: World record for Great Britain in women's Team Sprint qualification

Great Britain set a new World and Olympic record of 45.472 seconds

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 05 Sophie Capewell Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant of Team Great Britain compete as they break a New World Record during the Womens Team Sprint Qualifiers on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at SaintQuentinenYvelines Velodrome on August 05 2024 in Paris France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant of Team Great Britain compete as they break a New World Record during the Women's Team Sprint Qualifiers on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

World record for Great Britain in Qualification

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britian 0:00:45.472
Row 1 - Cell 0 Sophie Capewell
Row 2 - Cell 0 Emma Finucane
Row 3 - Cell 0 Katy Marchant
2New Zealand 0:00:45.593
Row 5 - Cell 0 Ellesse Andrews
Row 6 - Cell 0 Shaane Fulton
Row 7 - Cell 0 Rebecca Petch
3Germany 0:00:45.644
Row 9 - Cell 0 Lea Friedrich
Row 10 - Cell 0 Pauline Grabosch
Row 11 - Cell 0 Emma Hinze
4Netherlands 0:00:46.086
Row 13 - Cell 0 Kyra Lamberink
Row 14 - Cell 0 Hetty van de Wouw
Row 15 - Cell 0 Steffie van der Peet
5China 0:00:46.458
Row 17 - Cell 0 Shanju Bao
Row 18 - Cell 0 Yufang Guo
Row 19 - Cell 0 Liying Yuan
6Mexico 0:00:46.587
Row 21 - Cell 0 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez
Row 22 - Cell 0 Jessica Salazar Valles
Row 23 - Cell 0 Yuli Verdugo Osuna
7Poland 0:00:47.284
Row 25 - Cell 0 Marlena Karwacka
Row 26 - Cell 0 Urszula Los
Row 27 - Cell 0 Nikola Sibiak
8Canada 0:00:47.578
Row 29 - Cell 0 Lauriane Genest
Row 30 - Cell 0 Kelsey Mitchell
Row 31 - Cell 0 Sarah Orban

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

