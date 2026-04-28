Green or grey? Why Ineos had to tone down the colour scheme for their first jersey under new Netcompany identity

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British team to debut new look during Giro d'Italia on May 8

Michał Kwiatkowski poses in the new Netcompany-Ineos Cycling Team 2026 jersey in london, which the British team will debut at the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside Netcompany-Ineos Cycling Team being announced as the new name for Ineos Grenadiers came the revelation of their new jersey, which they will debut at the 2026 Giro d'Italia, but it didn't look exactly how people were expecting.

Once the Danish AI Company, which signed a five-year deal with the British team and added significantly to their budget, was first reported to be the new partner of Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos team, Netcompany's dark, petrol green corporate branding colour seemed the obvious choice for a new kit.

But as Michał Kwiatkowski walked out on stage in Via Atelier at the presentation of the new agreement in London on Tuesday morning, it was a significantly lighter shade than that used by Netcompany, and much more of a light grey tone.

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The UCI changed the rules around team jersey colours in 2025, implementing an amendment which stated: "teams shall be responsible for ensuring that their jerseys are sufficiently different from the leaders’ jerseys for the individual general classification leader’s jersey, points classification, king of mountain classification and youth classification in Grand Tours and events of the UCI Women’s WorldTour identified by the UCI."

The other way around this could have been by using an alternate kit for the Tour de France, which has become common practice for the likes of Visma-Lease a Bike at the Tour, who have long been swapping out their yellow jerseys for a special alternate look – most recently taking inspiration from Antoni Gaudi ahead of the Barcelona Grand Départ.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.