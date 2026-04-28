Green or grey? Why Ineos had to tone down the colour scheme for their first jersey under new Netcompany identity

Alongside Netcompany-Ineos Cycling Team being announced as the new name for Ineos Grenadiers came the revelation of their new jersey, which they will debut at the 2026 Giro d'Italia, but it didn't look exactly how people were expecting.

Once the Danish AI Company, which signed a five-year deal with the British team and added significantly to their budget, was first reported to be the new partner of Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos team, Netcompany's dark, petrol green corporate branding colour seemed the obvious choice for a new kit.

But as Michał Kwiatkowski walked out on stage in Via Atelier at the presentation of the new agreement in London on Tuesday morning, it was a significantly lighter shade than that used by Netcompany, and much more of a light grey tone.

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A member of the design team explained the colour choice to Cyclingnews at the event, citing how it was toned down to avoid a clash with the Tour de France's dark green sprint classification jersey, which changed to Skoda's dark green corporate colours in ASO-organised races in 2023.

The UCI changed the rules around team jersey colours in 2025, implementing an amendment which stated: "teams shall be responsible for ensuring that their jerseys are sufficiently different from the leaders’ jerseys for the individual general classification leader’s jersey, points classification, king of mountain classification and youth classification in Grand Tours and events of the UCI Women’s WorldTour identified by the UCI."

Opting for the light green/grey colours allowed Ineos to stay close to the identity of their new sponsor, Netcompany, while not breaking the UCI's kit colour rules.

The other way around this could have been by using an alternate kit for the Tour de France, which has become common practice for the likes of Visma-Lease a Bike at the Tour, who have long been swapping out their yellow jerseys for a special alternate look – most recently taking inspiration from Antoni Gaudi ahead of the Barcelona Grand Départ.

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EF Education-EasyPost also do the same during the Giro d'Italia, famously swapping out their typical pink for several striking designs, including two collaborations with British skateboarding brand Palace that featured Ducks and the dinosaurs.

Also standing out on the Netcompany Ineos kit is the white rectangle on the front and back which houses the logo of one of their other partners, TotalEnergies, who joined the team as a jersey sponsor ahead of last year's Tour de France.

The feature is dissimilar to TotalEnergies presence as a sponsor in other sports, where it has allowed its branding and logo to match the background of the design they feature on, such as in motorsport, with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies' race suits and cars for the 2026 WEC season featuring the energy and petroleum company's logo in black and white to match the team livery. On the Netcompany Ineos jersey, they have stuck with their rainbow logo on a white background, not matching the rest of the kit design.

They have done away with the grey/white bib shorts which feature on their original orange kits for the 2026 season, though, with Kwiatkowski being presented in the traditional black bib shorts. The bike they had on display at the presentation kept the same orange and white colour scheme already seen this year, but with Netcompany's branding added to the seatpost.