Paris Olympics: World champion Ellesse Andrews moves to quarterfinals in women's Keirin
Canada's Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell qualify in repachage rounds
The first day of racing in the women’s Keirin at the Paris Olympic Games saw Emma Hinze (Germany) set the best time in the first round, 10.979 kph, and move on to the quarterfinals. Also winning one of the five heats was Tokyo silver medallist and reigning world champion Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand).
A bronze medallist in the event three years ago, Lauriane Genest (Canada) had to go through the repechage round to qualify, as did her teammate Kelsey Mitchell and Katy Marchant (Great Britain).
Qualifying
|Heat 1
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|10.979
|2
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0.014
|3
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0.021
|4
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0.075
|5
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0.261
|6
|Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
|2.129
|Heat 2
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|1
|Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|10.992
|2
|Liying Yuan (People's Republic of China)
|0.108
|3
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0.236
|4
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|0.236
|5
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|0.381
|6
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|0.381
|Heat 3
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|10.967
|2
|Yufang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0.087
|3
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|0.087
|4
|Kristina Clonan (Australia)
|0.16
|5
|Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)
|0.204
|6
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0.266
|Heat 4
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|1
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|11.116
|2
|Mina Sato (Japan)
|0.005
|3
|Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
|0.108
|4
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|0.172
|5
|Rebecca Petch (New Zealand)
|0.26
|6
|Chloe Moran (Australia)
|1.065
|Heat 5
|Row 27 - Cell 1
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|1
|Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|11.021
|2
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|0.032
|3
|Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)
|0.631
|4
|Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|0.729
|5
|Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|0.862
|6
|Sara Fiorin (Italy)
|0.96
Repechages
|Heat 1
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|Header Cell - Column 3
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|10.885
|Q
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0.041
|Q
|3
|Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|0.088
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|4
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0.094
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|5
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|0.186
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Heat 2
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|1
|Kristina Clonan (Australia)
|10.909
|Q
|2
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0.124
|Q
|3
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0.18
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|4
|Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|0.305
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|5
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0.971
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Heat 3
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|10.863
|Q
|2
|Rebecca Petch (New Zealand)
|0.042
|Q
|3
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|0.338
|Row 14 - Cell 3
|4
|Chloe Moran (Australia)
|0.367
|Row 15 - Cell 3
|5
|Sara Fiorin (Italy)
|0.488
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Heat 4
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|1
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|11.356
|Q
|2
|Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
|0.028
|Q
|3
|Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)
|0.135
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|4
|Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
|0.584
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|5
|Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)
|0.589
|Row 22 - Cell 3
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris Olympics: World champion Ellesse Andrews moves to quarterfinals in women's KeirinCanada's Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell qualify in repachage rounds
-
Paris Olympics: Harrie Lavreysen nabs another record in men's sprint qualifyingDutch rider snatches record from Australia's Richardson
-
Paris Olympics: New Zealand, USA make debut battle for gold in team pursuit finalItaly, Great Britain to compete for bronze medals
-
'We always just stick with 200 psi' - Behind the now-extinct tyres used to break the Olympic and World Team Sprint recordsThe Dutch Olympic track team are using some of the very last Dugast track tubular at the Paris Olympics