Paris Olympics: World champion Ellesse Andrews moves to quarterfinals in women's Keirin

The first day of racing in the women’s Keirin at the Paris Olympic Games saw Emma Hinze (Germany) set the best time in the first round, 10.979 kph, and move on to the quarterfinals. Also winning one of the five heats was Tokyo silver medallist and reigning world champion Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand).

A bronze medallist in the event three years ago, Lauriane Genest (Canada) had to go through the repechage round to qualify, as did her teammate Kelsey Mitchell and Katy Marchant (Great Britain).

Qualifying

Swipe to scroll horizontally Heat 1 Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2 1 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 10.979 2 Mathilde Gros (France) 0.014 3 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0.021 4 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0.075 5 Urszula Los (Poland) 0.261 6 Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria) 2.129 Heat 2 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 1 Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) 10.992 2 Liying Yuan (People's Republic of China) 0.108 3 Miriam Vece (Italy) 0.236 4 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0.236 5 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 0.381 6 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 0.381 Heat 3 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 1 Emma Hinze (Germany) 10.967 2 Yufang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0.087 3 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 0.087 4 Kristina Clonan (Australia) 0.16 5 Julie Nicolaes (Belgium) 0.204 6 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0.266 Heat 4 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 1 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 11.116 2 Mina Sato (Japan) 0.005 3 Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands) 0.108 4 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0.172 5 Rebecca Petch (New Zealand) 0.26 6 Chloe Moran (Australia) 1.065 Heat 5 Row 27 - Cell 1 Row 27 - Cell 2 1 Emma Finucane (Great Britain) 11.021 2 Lea Friedrich (Germany) 0.032 3 Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France) 0.631 4 Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia) 0.729 5 Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia) 0.862 6 Sara Fiorin (Italy) 0.96

Repechages