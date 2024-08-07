Paris Olympics: World champion Ellesse Andrews moves to quarterfinals in women's Keirin

Canada's Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell qualify in repachage rounds

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 07/08/2024 - Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Track Cycling - National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - Womenâ€™s Keirin Repechages - Kelsey Mitchell (Canada), Katy Marchant (Great Britain), Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) and Katy Marchant (Great Britain) ride one-two in repechage round one to advance (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
The first day of racing in the women’s Keirin at the Paris Olympic Games saw Emma Hinze (Germany) set the best time in the first round, 10.979 kph, and move on to the quarterfinals. Also winning one of the five heats was Tokyo silver medallist and reigning world champion Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand).

A bronze medallist in the event three years ago, Lauriane Genest (Canada) had to go through the repechage round to qualify, as did her teammate Kelsey Mitchell and Katy Marchant (Great Britain). 

Heat 1Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)10.979
2Mathilde Gros (France)0.014
3Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0.021
4Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)0.075
5Urszula Los (Poland)0.261
6Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)2.129
Heat 2Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2
1Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)10.992
2Liying Yuan (People's Republic of China)0.108
3Miriam Vece (Italy)0.236
4Lauriane Genest (Canada)0.236
5Riyu Ohta (Japan)0.381
6Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)0.381
Heat 3Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2
1Emma Hinze (Germany)10.967
2Yufang Guo (People's Republic of China)0.087
3Marlena Karwacka (Poland)0.087
4Kristina Clonan (Australia)0.16
5Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)0.204
6Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0.266
Heat 4Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2
1Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)11.116
2Mina Sato (Japan)0.005
3Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)0.108
4Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)0.172
5Rebecca Petch (New Zealand)0.26
6Chloe Moran (Australia)1.065
Heat 5Row 27 - Cell 1 Row 27 - Cell 2
1Emma Finucane (Great Britain)11.021
2Lea Friedrich (Germany)0.032
3Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)0.631
4Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)0.729
5Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)0.862
6Sara Fiorin (Italy)0.96
Heat 1Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2 Header Cell - Column 3
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)10.885Q
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0.041Q
3Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)0.088Row 2 - Cell 3
4Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0.094Row 3 - Cell 3
5Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)0.186Row 4 - Cell 3
Heat 2Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3
1Kristina Clonan (Australia)10.909Q
2Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)0.124Q
3Miriam Vece (Italy)0.18Row 8 - Cell 3
4Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)0.305Row 9 - Cell 3
5Urszula Los (Poland)0.971Row 10 - Cell 3
Heat 3Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)10.863Q
2Rebecca Petch (New Zealand)0.042Q
3Marlena Karwacka (Poland)0.338Row 14 - Cell 3
4Chloe Moran (Australia)0.367Row 15 - Cell 3
5Sara Fiorin (Italy)0.488Row 16 - Cell 3
Heat 4Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3
1Riyu Ohta (Japan)11.356Q
2Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)0.028Q
3Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)0.135Row 20 - Cell 3
4Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)0.584Row 21 - Cell 3
5Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)0.589Row 22 - Cell 3

