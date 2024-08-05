Paris Olympics: Australia fastest in men's Team Pursuit qualification
Great Britain, Denmark, and Italy among the fastest qualifying times in Paris
Australia fastest in men's Team Pursuit qualification
Australia put in a brilliant performance in the men's team pursuit to take the lead in the qualification heats, setting a near-world record of 3:42.958. Kelland O'Brien dropped off after 2750 metres and screamed at teammates Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy, and Sam Welsford from the sidelines as they hurtled toward a near-world record, but landed 0.926 shy of Italy's Tokyo record.
Great Britain's quartet of Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood, Dan Bigham and Ethan Vernon put in a strong ride with a time of 3:43.241 to qualify for the first round.
Denmark struggled in comparison to their team from the Tokyo Olympics, hitting out with the fastest first 3,000 metres but fading in the final kilometre. The team switched up their roster in the past three years with Niklas Larson and Rasmus Pedersen remaining but Tobias Hansen and Carl-Fredrik Bevort replacing Lasse Norman Hansen and Fredrik Rodenberg. They came through 0.449 seconds slower than Great Britain.
Italy had a shocking miscue past the halfway point of their 4km effort, with Francesco Lamon pulling off and Simone Consonni struggling to get onto the wheels of Jonathan Milan and Filippo Ganna. They finished off the pace in fourth but qualified for the first round and can make up for the mistake.
The hometown crowd went wild for the French foursome, with Thomas Boudat, Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Denis and the only non-Tom, Valentin Tabellion, tucked in behind Britain in the standings with a 3:45.514.
New Zealand's Aaron Gate, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart and Keegan Hornblow put in a solid ride to qualify to move on, finishing just a tenth of a second slower than France with a 3:45.616.
Belgium set a solid first time, coming just five seconds from the world record with a 3:47.232 as conditions on the track were incredibly fast, even the loss of Robbe Ghys, who withdrew for "medical reasons", and was replaced by 22-year-old Noah Vandenbranden to ride with Dens Tuur, Fabio van den Bossche and Lindsay De Vylder.
Canada's breakthrough squad of Dylan Bibic, Mathias Guillemette, Michael Foley and Carson Mattern had a brilliant first 3000 metres but fell apart a bit in the final kilometre and dropped behind Belgium at 3:48.964. But it was enough to move on to the first round, a historic moment for the Canadian men.
Germany's hopes appeared to fall apart when 22-year-old Tim Torn Teutenberg dropped off the pace of veterans Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt on the final laps after Tobias Buck-Gramcko, 23, had already pulled the plug. The mistake cost them and they were eliminated from the rest of the competition.
Japan had an even more disastrous performance, hitting out way too hard in the opening kilometre, losing Nakano Shinji early and then finishing a devastating last place, missing the qualification.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:42.958
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Oliver Bleddyn
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Sam Welsford
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Conor Leahy
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Kelland O'Brien
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:43.241
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Ethan Vernon
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Ethan Hayter
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Oliver Wood
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Daniel Bigham
|3
|Denmark
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Tobias Aagaard Hansen
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Niklas Larsen
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Carl-Frederik Bevort
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Rasmus Lund Pedersen
|4
|Italy
|0:03:44.351
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Simone Consonni
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Filippo Ganna
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Francesco Lamon
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Jonathan Milan
|5
|France
|0:03:45.514
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Thomas Boudat
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Benjamin Thomas
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Thomas Denis
|Row 24 - Cell 0
|Valentin Tabellion
|6
|New Zealand
|0:03:45.616
|Row 26 - Cell 0
|Tom Sexton
|Row 27 - Cell 0
|Campbell Stewart
|Row 28 - Cell 0
|Aaron Gate
|Row 29 - Cell 0
|Keegan Hornblow
|7
|Belgium
|0:03:47.232
|Row 31 - Cell 0
|Lindsay de Vylder
|Row 32 - Cell 0
|Fabio van den Bossche
|Row 33 - Cell 0
|Tuur Dens
|Row 34 - Cell 0
|Noah Vandenbranden
|8
|Canada
|0:03:48.964
|Row 36 - Cell 0
|Michael Foley
|Row 37 - Cell 0
|Dylan Bibic
|Row 38 - Cell 0
|Mathias Guillemette
|Row 39 - Cell 0
|Carson Mattern
|9
|Germany
|0:03:50.083
|Row 41 - Cell 0
|Roger Kluge
|Row 42 - Cell 0
|Tim Torn Teutenberg
|Row 43 - Cell 0
|Tobias Buck-Gramcko
|Row 44 - Cell 0
|Theo Reinhardt
|10
|Japan
|0:03:53.489
|Row 46 - Cell 0
|Shunsuke Imamura
|Row 47 - Cell 0
|Kazushige Kuboki
|Row 48 - Cell 0
|Eiya Hashimoto
|Row 49 - Cell 0
|Shinji Nakano
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris Olympics: Australia fastest in men's Team Pursuit qualificationGreat Britain, Denmark, and Italy among the fastest qualifying times in Paris
-
Million Euro contracts, expansive budgets and trickle-down economics - the Tour de France Femmes effectAs we approach the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Cyclingnews takes an in-depth look at the impact on women's cycling
-
Arctic Race of Norway: Alexander Kristoff doubles up with stage 2 victoryVan Asbroeck and Cort round out the podium in Fauske
-
Paris Olympics: World record for Great Britain in women's Team Sprint qualificationGreat Britain set a new World and Olympic record of 45.472 seconds