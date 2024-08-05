Paris Olympics: Australia fastest in men's Team Pursuit qualification

Great Britain, Denmark, and Italy among the fastest qualifying times in Paris

Image 1 of 1
PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 05 A general view of Sam Welsford Oliver Bleddyn Conor Leahy and Kelland OBrien of Team Australia compete during the Mens Team Pursuit Qualifiers on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at SaintQuentinenYvelines Velodrome on August 05 2024 in Paris France Photo by Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images
A general view of Australia qualifying fastest time in the men's Team Pursuit at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:04:42.958
Row 1 - Cell 0 Oliver Bleddyn
Row 2 - Cell 0 Sam Welsford
Row 3 - Cell 0 Conor Leahy
Row 4 - Cell 0 Kelland O'Brien
2Great Britain 0:03:43.241
Row 6 - Cell 0 Ethan Vernon
Row 7 - Cell 0 Ethan Hayter
Row 8 - Cell 0 Oliver Wood
Row 9 - Cell 0 Daniel Bigham
3Denmark
Row 11 - Cell 0 Tobias Aagaard Hansen
Row 12 - Cell 0 Niklas Larsen
Row 13 - Cell 0 Carl-Frederik Bevort
Row 14 - Cell 0 Rasmus Lund Pedersen
4Italy 0:03:44.351
Row 16 - Cell 0 Simone Consonni
Row 17 - Cell 0 Filippo Ganna
Row 18 - Cell 0 Francesco Lamon
Row 19 - Cell 0 Jonathan Milan
5France 0:03:45.514
Row 21 - Cell 0 Thomas Boudat
Row 22 - Cell 0 Benjamin Thomas
Row 23 - Cell 0 Thomas Denis
Row 24 - Cell 0 Valentin Tabellion
6New Zealand 0:03:45.616
Row 26 - Cell 0 Tom Sexton
Row 27 - Cell 0 Campbell Stewart
Row 28 - Cell 0 Aaron Gate
Row 29 - Cell 0 Keegan Hornblow
7Belgium 0:03:47.232
Row 31 - Cell 0 Lindsay de Vylder
Row 32 - Cell 0 Fabio van den Bossche
Row 33 - Cell 0 Tuur Dens
Row 34 - Cell 0 Noah Vandenbranden
8Canada 0:03:48.964
Row 36 - Cell 0 Michael Foley
Row 37 - Cell 0 Dylan Bibic
Row 38 - Cell 0 Mathias Guillemette
Row 39 - Cell 0 Carson Mattern
9Germany 0:03:50.083
Row 41 - Cell 0 Roger Kluge
Row 42 - Cell 0 Tim Torn Teutenberg
Row 43 - Cell 0 Tobias Buck-Gramcko
Row 44 - Cell 0 Theo Reinhardt
10Japan 0:03:53.489
Row 46 - Cell 0 Shunsuke Imamura
Row 47 - Cell 0 Kazushige Kuboki
Row 48 - Cell 0 Eiya Hashimoto
Row 49 - Cell 0 Shinji Nakano

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

