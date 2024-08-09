Paris Olympics: Italy upsets Great Britain to win women's Madison

Image 1 of 10 Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini of Italy ride to gold medal in women's Madison at Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini of Italy (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle (Netherlands) performing a handsling (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Women's Madison Final - Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Norman Leth of Denmark) (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Elinor Barker and Neah Evans of Great Britain ride to silver (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Team Belgium riders Katrijn De Clercq and Helene Hesters (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Maho Kakita and Tsuyaka Uchino of Team Japan (Image credit: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images) Marion Borras and Clara Copponi of Team France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams of United States of America performing a handsling (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) On the track at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France for the Women's Madison, Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini realise they have won the gold (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Italy's Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini claimed the gold medal in the women's Madison after a poised and confident performance in the Paris Olympics.

The team won three of the 12 sprints in the 120-lap race, then used a late attack to lap the field, earning 20 points for that feat. Together, the tally came to 37 points, six more than their nearest rivals, defending Olympic Madison champions Great Britain.

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Neah Evans, taking the torch from Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, missed the winning move but amassed 31 points with a consistent performance that they capped off with a late attack to take home the most lucrative sprint at the finish to win the silver medal.

The British team just managed to get ahead of the Netherlands' Maike van der Duin and Lisa van Belle - two young newcomers to the Olympics, who stole a lap with 48 laps to go to move into the lead but only scored eight points in sprints for a total of 28 - 10 more than fourth-placed Jen Valente and Lily Williams (USA).

Britain were in the lead at the midpoint of the race with 14 points on the US pair, but slipped to second after the Dutch team lapped the field before sprint number eight. The Brits took the eighth sprint but Italy attacked straight away afterward and powered clear ahead of a field full of tired legs.

The Italians stayed away to take the maximum points on sprint nine to move into the lead, and then controlled the race from then on, marking the Dutch duo when they tried to go clear with 16 laps remaining.

From there, it was a fight for bronze with the British team getting the better of the USA in the dying moments of the race and staying clear to deny them the bronze.

