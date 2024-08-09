Paris Olympics: Italy upsets Great Britain to win women's Madison

Netherlands uses points for lapping the field to take bronze ahead of United States

Italy's Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini claimed the gold medal in the women's Madison after a poised and confident performance in the Paris Olympics.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankCountry (Riders)Points
1Italy (Chiara Consonni / Vittoria Guazzini)37
2Great Britain (Elinor Barker / Neah Evans)31
3Netherlands (Maike van der Duin / Lisa van Belle)28
4United States of America (Jennifer Valente / Lily Williams)18
5France (Marion Borras / Clara Copponi)17
6Denmark (Amalie Dideriksen / Julie Norman Leth)16
7Poland (Daria Pikulik / Wiktoria Pikulik)14
8New Zealand (Bryony Botha / Emily Shearman)7
9Australia (Georgia Baker / Alexandra Manly)6
10Belgium (Katrijn de Clercq / Helene Hester)5
11Ireland (Lara Gillespie / Alice Sharpe)3
12Japan (Tsuyaka Uchino / Maho Kakita)1
13Germany (Franziska Brausse / Lena Reissner)0
14Switzerland (Aline Seitz / Michelle Andres)0
15Canada (Maggie Coles-lyster / Ariane Bonhomme)-40

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

