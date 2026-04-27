'I am not entirely satisfied' – Lotte Kopecky rues spring 'missed opportunities' after bad luck sidelines Liège-Bastogne-Liège challenge

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A puncture and a spell on the Shimano neutral service bike took Milan-San Remo out of contention on Sunday

Lotte Kopecky races uphill at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026
Lotte Kopecky endured a hard day out at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things didn't go to plan for SD Worx-Protime leader Lotte Kopecky in her final Classic of the spring at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes on Sunday.

The Belgian, who won Milan-San Remo and Nokere Koerse last month, was among the top favourites at the Ardennes Monument, where she finished fifth last year. However, she ended her day in 73rd place, almost 18 minutes down on winner Demi Vollering.

Kopecky's teammate, two-time Liège winner Anna van der Breggen, salvaged a result for SD Worx with fourth place, but a puncture and a spell on the Shimano neutral service bike put paid to her own chances.

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"I got a flat tyre on the Côte de Wanne. I still had to do the descent afterwards, because the team cars were all very far away," Kopecky told Sporza of the incident on the race's second climb, 89km from the finish.

"So I am not entirely satisfied – although in modern cycling you have to be happy with what you have."

After 10 one-day races to open 2026, Kopecky will now prepare for her first stage race of the season, the Vuelta España Femenina. The seven-day race starts in Galicia on May 3 and concludes on the Alto de L'Angliru on May 9.

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