Paris Olympic Games women's road race Live - can Belgium win another gold with Lotte Kopecky?

Attack Yulduz Hashimi (AFG) She now goes solo and is already half way across the gap to Jenčušová (SVK).

Attack Fariba Hashimi (AFG) She is trying to bridge over to Jenčušová (SVK). However, lots of counter moves mean the rider from Afghanistan is dragged back.

130km to go Nora Jenčušová (SVK) has around 45" on the peloton currently led by Afghanistan, Switzerland and Germany.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) is coming off a fractured vertebra from a crash in the Volta a Catalunya in early June. She had a smooth recovery and did a lot of preparation on Zwift. She said it is "surreal" and "feels like I'm in a dream" because she didn't expect to make it here. She's got high ambitions for today. "It's obviously a really tricky city circuit it's a bit like a criterium. For me, obviously, it would be ideal to get into a breakaway before that city circuit. We saw yesterday that there was a medal from the breakaway so I think that's a really good opportunity and that's what I'll be looking for today." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mavi Garcia (Spain) coming off a top 10 overall in the Giro d'Italia was surprised by the men's race, she thought there would be a big group coming to the finish but was pleased to see the race broke up. "It's good news for me because I'm strong but not [a sprinter]. I think the race is really hard in the final, the climbs aren't long but it's a hard circuit and I like it." (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealand's Kim Cadzow: "I'm just really excited to get out there and race. I think it's completely unpredictable, and so it's gonna be a lot of fun. "I think the woman's race always plays out a little bit differently to the men's but be some early breaks, early attacks and then it's just going to be a chaotic final. "I think it's gonna be hard, especially with some of the bigger nations but I'll give it my best and me and Niamh [Fisher-Black] will try and outfox them." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) was all smiles at the start, saying, "Super excited. Yeah, we're at the Olympics, we're in front of the Eiffel Tower - it doesn't get much better." She had a crash in the TT but is OK and hoping to keep it upright today. "I think it's going to be super, super hard course. it might be difficult to make the difference on the climbs, but as we saw yesterday, there's probably going to be some lulls after climbs where there might be some attacks so you just got to be eyes open on the circuit."

Attack Nora Jenčušová (SVK) She has a small gap on the bunch.

Attack Antri Christoforou (CYP)

Kim Cadzow (NZL)

Fariba Hashimi (AFG) Dragged back yet again.

Attack Kim Cadzow (NZL)

Rebecca Koerner (DEN) All dragged back though.

Double puncture Minji Song (KOR)

Dropped Houili (ALG)

Al Sayegh (UAE)

Ukpeseraye (NGR)

Ingabire (RWA)

Bamogo (BKF) has gone from out front to out of the back on this climb.

Caught Onto the first climb of the day. The Côte des Gardes. Nine catgorised climbs on today's route. Bamogo (BKF) dragged back as the pace behind it too high for the rider from Burkina Faso.

150km to go Bamogo (BKF) has around 45" over the peloton.

Kasia Niewiadoma - winner of La Flèche Wallonne - said it's been a very long build-up to today but she's very excited to get the race started. "I'm confident about my form. Yet. I also know that this race is going to be super open because it basically suits all of the riders. So besides great shape, as we saw yesterday with Remco, you also need this little bit of luck to go in the right place. I hope we will be able to find our moment." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan told Laura Weislo her preparation sucked - she broke her arm at the Tour of Flanders and she crashed in the Thuringen Tour last month. The 2012 silver medalist still has hopes for today, though. "I really believe that it's a wide open race and you know, there's pressure on my back. I've done everything I wanted to in my career. Obviously Olympic gold is missing, but a silver medal is pretty hard to come by, too. So I'm just ready to enjoy myself." She is in her last Olympics but will race on one more year with Lidl-Trek. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our person on the ground in Paris, Laura Weislo, spoke to Giro d'Italia women's champion, Elisa Longo-Borghini (ITA) before the start. Laura asked her about the men's race and Belgium's success with two potential winners. She said, "We have four riders that are capable of anything a very fast one with [Elisa] Balsamo. an all rounder like me. Silvia Persico is strong rider, a young one that can surprise everybody, and [Elena] Cecchini is somebody that has a lot of knowledge and experience so we are ready to fight and to do our operation." On the form of her life, she summed up her feeling in one word: Determined. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attack Awa Bamogo (BKF)

157.6km to go And the racing begins!!

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team USA come to the race with Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner. Two excellent riders for a course like this and should not be counted out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team GB come here with three riders despite having four slots. They decided to have track rider Anna Morris on the list and then pull her out before the race. This gives Team GB an extra track rider, but means they miss a rider in the road race. Either way, they have national champion Pfeiffer Georgi, London 2012 silver medalist Lizzie Deignan and ITT silver medalist Anna Henderson.

The Dutch are coming here with a superb team. All four riders are definitely in with a chance of taking the win. stage racing megastar Demi Vollering, GOAT Marianne Vos, sprinting goddess Lorena Wiebes and Classics/ITT star Ellen van Dijk.

It is fantastic to see the two riders from Afghanistan lining up at the Olympic road race. The sisters, Fariba and Yulduz Hashimi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just under half an hour before the race starts, the first photos from sign on are coming in. Beginning with the hosts, France. They bring the experience of Audrey Cordon-Ragot, the outside favourite of Julietta Labous and the national champion Victoire Berteau. Silver and bronze in the men's road race, maybe another big result today? (Image credit: Getty Images)

I think it is safe to say that Lotte Kopecky (BEL) i the big favourite. However, she doesn't have the strongest team with Justine Ghekiere, Julie van de Velde and Margot Vanpachtenbeke in the squad. It will be difficult for them to control the super four of the Netherlands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle to succeed Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria as reigning Olympic Champion is due to start in just over an hour's time at 1410 CET, with 91 riders - including Kiesenhofer - in the 2024 Road Race peloton.