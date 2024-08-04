Live coverage

Paris Olympic Games women's road race Live - can Belgium win another gold with Lotte Kopecky?

By
last updated

The final road cycling event at Paris 2024 sees the women tackle 158km around Paris with 1,700m of climbing

Olympic Games 2024 - Everything you need to know 

Refresh

Attack

Attack

130km to go

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) is coming off a fractured vertebra from a crash in the Volta a Catalunya in early June. She had a smooth recovery and did a lot of preparation on Zwift. 

Mavi Garcia (Spain) coming off a top 10 overall in the Giro d'Italia was surprised by the men's race, she thought there would be a big group coming to the finish but was pleased to see the race broke up. 

New Zealand's Kim Cadzow: "I'm just really excited to get out there and race. I think it's completely unpredictable, and so it's gonna be a lot of fun. 

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) was all smiles at the start, saying, "Super excited. Yeah, we're at the Olympics, we're in front of the Eiffel Tower - it doesn't get much better." 

Attack

Attack

Attack

Double puncture

Dropped

Bamogo (BKF) has gone from out front to out of the back on this climb. 

Caught

150km to go

Kasia Niewiadoma - winner of La Flèche Wallonne - said it's been a very long build-up to today but she's very excited to get the race started. 

Lizzie Deignan told Laura Weislo her preparation sucked - she broke her arm at the Tour of Flanders and she crashed in the Thuringen Tour last month. 

Our person on the ground in Paris, Laura Weislo, spoke to Giro d'Italia women's champion, Elisa Longo-Borghini (ITA) before the start.

Attack

157.6km to go

Neutral start

Team USA come to the race with Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner. Two excellent riders for a course like this and should not be counted out. 

Team GB come here with three riders despite having four slots. They decided to have track rider Anna Morris on the list and then pull her out before the race. This gives Team GB an extra track rider, but means they miss a rider in the road race. Either way, they have national champion Pfeiffer Georgi, London 2012 silver medalist Lizzie Deignan and ITT silver medalist Anna Henderson. 

The Dutch are coming here with a superb team. All four riders are definitely in with a chance of taking the win. stage racing megastar Demi Vollering, GOAT Marianne Vos, sprinting goddess Lorena Wiebes and Classics/ITT star Ellen van Dijk. 

It is fantastic to see the two riders from Afghanistan lining up at the Olympic road race. The sisters, Fariba and Yulduz Hashimi. 

With just under half an hour before the race starts, the first photos from sign on are coming in. Beginning with the hosts, France. They bring the experience of Audrey Cordon-Ragot, the outside favourite of Julietta Labous and the national champion Victoire Berteau. Silver and bronze in the men's road race, maybe another big result today?

I think it is safe to say that Lotte Kopecky (BEL) i the big favourite. However, she doesn't have the strongest team with Justine Ghekiere, Julie van de Velde and Margot Vanpachtenbeke in the squad. It will be difficult for them to control the super four of the Netherlands. 

Saturday's equivalent event for the Men road race culminated with a spectacular solo victory for Remco Evenepoel of Belgian, his second gold in just under a week. Laura Weislo reported on his post-race reaction here.

Late puncture adds 'extra spice' to Remco Evenepoel's historic second Olympic gold medal performance

The battle to succeed Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria as reigning Olympic Champion is due to start in just over an hour's time at 1410 CET, with 91 riders - including Kiesenhofer - in the 2024 Road Race peloton.

Hello and bienvenue to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the women's road race at the Paris Olympic Games!

Latest on Cyclingnews