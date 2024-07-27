Paris Olympics: Remco Evenepoel roars to gold medal for Belgium in men's time trial ahead of Ganna

Image 1 of 17 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) roars over the line after taking Olympic gold in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images) The final podium in the men's time trial at the Paris Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images) Full focus for Evenepoel at the start line in Les Invalides (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) Filippo Ganna (Italy) en route to a silver medal in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert congratulates Remco Evenepoel after the pair bookended the time trial podium in Paris (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) Josh Tarling before suffering an untimely puncture and finishing fourth (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Sheffield (USA) riders hard after crashing in the Olympic time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) finished sixth in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert (Belgium) en route to bronze in the Olympic time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Stefan Kung took eighth after another strong showing for the Swiss team (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty took a strong fifth place for the USA in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Derek Gee rolls off the start ramp for Canada (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix) Remco Evenepoel takes gold after a thrilling time trial in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images) Binian Girmay flys the flag for Eritrea in the time trial (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix) Kevin Vauquelin was the top French finisher in his home Olympics, taking 15th (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix) Pain on the face of second place Pippi Ganna after an all-out effort (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix) An emotional finish for Evenepoel after taking gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel triumphed in the men’s individual time trial at the Paris Olympic Games to take gold with a perfect performance, stamping his authority on the race of truth.

The World Champion was the fastest at every checkpoint throughout the 32.4km course, as he took his first-ever Olympic gold medal in a time of 36:12 on the wet slippery roads with an average speed of 53.7kph. At the first intermediate time check, Evenepoel had seven seconds on Filippo Ganna (Italy) and ten seconds on Wout van Aert (Belgium) who was racing with double-disk wheels.

By the second time check, Evenepoel held a consistent lead, while Van Aert had slotted into second place as Ganna lost a few seconds after almost crashing on a wet corner. Evenepoel pushed all the way to the finish line at Pont Alexandre III, to beat Ganna by 15 seconds.

Van Aert took third, 25 seconds off the winning pace. Josh Tarling (Great Britain) likely would have been on the podium and fighting for the win, had he not suffered a front wheel puncture early in the race, eventually finishing fourth, two seconds off Van Aert and 27 from Evenepoel.

How it unfolded

Rain and slippery wet roads made a technical course trickier for the 34 men racing for gold in the individual time trial at the 2024 Olympic Games. Great Britain’s Ethan Hayter pulled out of the time trial on Friday to focus on next week’s track racing while 2021 men’s gold medalist Primož Roglič (Slovenia) is not competing in Paris.

Amir Ansari (Olympic Refugee Team) was the first rider off the start ramp to face the 32.4-kilometre flat course from Invalides to the Alexander III bridge in Paris.

Second rider to start, Slovenia’s Jan Tratnik, who took a bike change due to a mechanical, set the first fastest time of 39:38. But, faster times from Alberto Bettiol (Italy) and Ryan Mullen (Ireland) and then Mathias Vacek (Czech Republic) took over the hot seat with the big names still to come.

The drama continued to unfold on the icy wet roads of Paris with Magnus Sheffield (USA) racing with ripped kit from a crash, while pre-race favourite Josh Tarling (Great Britain) suffered a front wheel puncture and had to get a bike change before the first time check.

Belgium’s Van Aert, racing with double disks, clocked the fastest time at T1 with Luke Plapp (Australia) only a second behind as the last rider to start Evenepoel had just started. Tarling was less than four seconds from van Aert on the 13km time check after he had his mishap, and lost three more seconds at the second time check.

Evenepoel showed that he was the man to beat, with seven seconds on Italy’s Filipo Ganna, and 10 seconds on Van Aert after the first time check.

Van Aert sprinted for the line posting a very challenging time for his competitors with a time of 36:37, the first rider to go under 37 minutes.

All eyes were on the final two riders on course, Evenepoel and Ganna. Evenepoel continued to set the fastest pace at the second intermediate time check, 11 seconds faster than Van Aert. Ganna, almost crashed on a slippery corner, and lost some time, putting him in third place at T2.

Tarling, who had a great ride to recover from his puncture, finished 2 seconds from Van Aert’s pace, to slot into second place with Ganna and Evenepoel still on the road.

Ganna gained the time lost in the final third of the course, crossing the line in a time of 36:27, ten seconds faster than Van Aert, ensuring a medal for both with only Evenepoel left to finish.

The Belgian came around the final corner and knew he had it wrapped up, even allowing himself to celebrate with a huge roar when he looked up at his time and saw his split was still in the green.

Results

