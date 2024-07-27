Paris Olympics: Remco Evenepoel roars to gold medal for Belgium in men's time trial ahead of Ganna

Filippo Ganna second, Wout van Aert third in Paris after thrilling battle on wet roads

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) roars over the line after taking Olympic gold in Paris(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel triumphed in the men’s individual time trial at the Paris Olympic Games to take gold with a perfect performance, stamping his authority on the race of truth.

