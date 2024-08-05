Paris Olympics: New Olympic record for the Netherlands in men's Team Sprint qualification
The Netherlands beat their own Olympic record with the fastest time of 41.279 in Paris
Netherlands set new Olympic record
The Netherlands beat their own Olympic record, which was set in Tokyo, with the fastest time of 41.279 in the men's Team Sprint qualification round at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.
Australia opened up the faster times early on, with the three riders, Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson, and Matthew Glaetzer, coming through with a time of 42.072.
That time didn't hold, however, as Great Britain's team beat that time with 41.862 thanks to the powerful efforts of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin.
The Netherlands team of Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland were the last of eight teams and stormed across the line with the Olympic record and the fastest qualifying time.
The men's Team Sprint resumes on Tuesday for the First Round and the Finals.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:41.279
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Roy van den Berg
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Harrie Lavreysen
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:41.862
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Ed Lowe
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Hamish Turnbull
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Jack Carlin
|3
|Australia
|0:00:41.072
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Leigh Hoffman
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Matthew Richardson
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Matthew Glaetzer
|4
|Japan
|0:00:42.174
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Yoshitaku Nagasako
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Kaiya Ota
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Yuta Obara
|5
|France
|0:00:42.267
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Florian Grengbo
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Sebastien Vigier
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Rayan Helal
|6
|China
|0:00:42.606
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Shuai Guo
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Yu Zhou
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Qi Liu
|7
|Germany
|0:00:43.009
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|Luca Spiegel
|Row 26 - Cell 0
|Stefan Boetticher
|Row 27 - Cell 0
|Maximilian Doernbach
|8
|Canada
|0:00:43.905
|Row 29 - Cell 0
|Tyler Rorke
|Row 30 - Cell 0
|Nick Wannes
|Row 31 - Cell 0
|James Hedgcock
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
