Paris Olympics: New Olympic record for the Netherlands in men's Team Sprint qualification

The Netherlands beat their own Olympic record with the fastest time of 41.279 in Paris

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 05 Harrie Lavreysen of Team Netherlands competes during the Mens Team Sprint Qualifiers on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at SaintQuentinenYvelines Velodrome on August 05 2024 in Paris France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Harrie Lavreysen of Team Netherlands competes during the Men's Team Sprint Qualifiers on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netherlands set new Olympic record

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:41.279
Row 1 - Cell 0 Roy van den Berg
Row 2 - Cell 0 Harrie Lavreysen
Row 3 - Cell 0 Jeffrey Hoogland
2Great Britain 0:00:41.862
Row 5 - Cell 0 Ed Lowe
Row 6 - Cell 0 Hamish Turnbull
Row 7 - Cell 0 Jack Carlin
3Australia 0:00:41.072
Row 9 - Cell 0 Leigh Hoffman
Row 10 - Cell 0 Matthew Richardson
Row 11 - Cell 0 Matthew Glaetzer
4Japan 0:00:42.174
Row 13 - Cell 0 Yoshitaku Nagasako
Row 14 - Cell 0 Kaiya Ota
Row 15 - Cell 0 Yuta Obara
5France 0:00:42.267
Row 17 - Cell 0 Florian Grengbo
Row 18 - Cell 0 Sebastien Vigier
Row 19 - Cell 0 Rayan Helal
6China 0:00:42.606
Row 21 - Cell 0 Shuai Guo
Row 22 - Cell 0 Yu Zhou
Row 23 - Cell 0 Qi Liu
7Germany 0:00:43.009
Row 25 - Cell 0 Luca Spiegel
Row 26 - Cell 0 Stefan Boetticher
Row 27 - Cell 0 Maximilian Doernbach
8Canada 0:00:43.905
Row 29 - Cell 0 Tyler Rorke
Row 30 - Cell 0 Nick Wannes
Row 31 - Cell 0 James Hedgcock

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

