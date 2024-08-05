Paris Olympics: New Olympic record for the Netherlands in men's Team Sprint qualification

Image 1 of 1 Harrie Lavreysen of Team Netherlands competes during the Men's Team Sprint Qualifiers on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netherlands set new Olympic record

The Netherlands beat their own Olympic record, which was set in Tokyo, with the fastest time of 41.279 in the men's Team Sprint qualification round at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.

Australia opened up the faster times early on, with the three riders, Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson, and Matthew Glaetzer, coming through with a time of 42.072.

That time didn't hold, however, as Great Britain's team beat that time with 41.862 thanks to the powerful efforts of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin.

The Netherlands team of Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland were the last of eight teams and stormed across the line with the Olympic record and the fastest qualifying time.

The men's Team Sprint resumes on Tuesday for the First Round and the Finals.