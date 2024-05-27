Ecuador leaves defending Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz off team for Paris

By
published

Jhonatan Narváez to represent the country after controversial selection

Richard Carapaz won the men's road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021
Richard Carapaz won the men's road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Ecuadorian Cycling Federation (FEC) announced on Monday that they have chosen Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) for the single spot for the Paris Olympic Games road events over defending champion Richard Carapaz.

Narváez will compete in both the time trial and road race in Paris.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.