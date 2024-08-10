Paris Olympics: Madison mayhem sees Portugal snatch gold as Italy suffer late crash

By
published

Denmark bronze as crashes put the 'mad' in Olympic men's Madison

Portugal's Iuri Leitao and Rui Oliveira prevailed in one of the most chaotic Olympic madisons ever witnessed, taking advantage of a late crash from Italy's Simone Consonni to steal a lap inside 20 laps to go and rocket into the gold medal position.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankCountry (Riders)Points
1Portugal (Iuri Leitao / Rui Oliveira)55
2Italy (Simone Consonni / Elia Viviani)47
3Denmark (Niklas Larsen / Michael Mørkøv)41
4New Zealand (Aaron Gate / Campbell Stewart)33
5Japan (Shunsuke Imamura / Kuboki Kazushige)30
6Germany (Roger Kluge / Theo Reinhardt)23
7Netherlands (Yoeri Havik / Jan Willem van Schip)14
8Czechia (Denis Rugovac / Jan Vones)12
9Spain (Sebastian Mora Vedri / Albert Torres Barcelo)-4
10Great Britain (Oliver Wood / Mark Stewart)-9
11Belgium de (Lindsay Vylder / Fabio van den Bossche)-9
12France (Thomas Boudat / Benjamin Thomas)-18
13Australia (Sam Welsford / Kelland O'Brien)-49
14Canada (Mathias Guillemette / Michael Foley)-40
15Austria (Raphael Kokas / Maximilian Schmidbauer)-60

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

