Paris Olympics: Grace Brown storms to gold for Australia in women's time trial

By
published

Anna Henderson second, Chloe Dygert third in Paris on wet roads



PARIS FRANCE JULY 27 Grace Brown of Team Australia competes near the Hotel des Invalides during the Womens Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27 2024 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Grace Brown of Australia races near the Hotel des Invalides (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her final year as a professional cyclist, Grace Brown (Australia) stormed to the biggest win of her career to become the women’s Olympic time trial Champion in Paris, destroying the field on slippery roads with a stunning time of 39:38 and an average speed of 49kph.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.