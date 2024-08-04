Paris Olympics: Kristen Faulkner shocks favourites with solo victory in women's road race

Image 1 of 23 Paris Olympic Games: Kristen Faulkner (USA ) soloes to victory in women's road race (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and Kristen Faulkner (United States) make the catch of the two leaders over the Siene river with 3.3km to go (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Women's Road Race lead moves to duo of Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary) headed to final 20km (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Mavi Garcia (Spain) attacked on the second ascent of Montmartre (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Anna Henderson (Great Britain) climbs the Côte de la butte Montmartre (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) competes at the front of the race on the first finish circuit in Paris (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Kristen Faulkner (USA) leads the front group of the first of three passes on Côte de la butte Montmartre as the crowd cheers (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Kristen Faulkner (United States) leads the peloton (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Hanna Tserakh of Individual Neutral Athletes and Fariba Hashimi of Team Afghanistan remained in the breakaway until under 42km to race (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Huge crowds line the streets in Paris during the Women's Road Race (Image credit: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images) Hanna Tserakh of Individual Neutral Athletes competes at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Dutch riders lead the peloton on the open roads outside Paris (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) The breakaway gained as much as six minutes in the road race (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Grace Brown of Team Australia in the peloton, chasing a breakaway with six-minute gap going into final 95km (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Alison Jackson of Team Canada rides in the peloton of the women's Road Race (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) The peloton passes Aqueduc de Buc (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Early race action in the Olympic Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images) The first attacker of the day, Burkina Faso’s Awa Bamogo (Image credit: Getty Images) French fans on the road side cheer on the women in the 157.6km race (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com) Heading past the Eiffel Tower (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton heads off for 157.6km route on road race, the start under the Eiffel Tower (Image credit: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images) Waiting for the start of the Olympic road race (Image credit: Getty Images) The mighty Netherlands squad for the Olympic road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

A spectacular, late, solo attack netted Kristen Faulkner the gold for the USA in the Olympic Games women’s road race, as she dropped her closest trio of pursuers in dramatic fashion with three kilometres to go.

Silver went to veteran star Marianne Vos (Netherlands) in a three-rider chase group, with leading favourite Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) clinching bronze ahead of Hungarian champion Blanka Vas.

At the end of a scintillating, hugely unpredictable race, Faulkner and Kopecky bridged across to late breakaway duo Vas and Vos after the third and final ascent of the Butte Montmartre, with Faulkner then immediately surging away alone after crossing the Seine river.

A moment too long of hesitation meant the chasing trio lost all chance of regaining contact, allowing the 31-year-old from Alaska to take USA’s first Olympic road race gold since Connie Carpenter-Phinney in 1984.

More to come...

Results

