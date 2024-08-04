Paris Olympics: Kristen Faulkner shocks favourites with solo victory in women's road race
Photo finish reveals Marianne Vos silver, Lotte Kopecky bronze leaving Blanka Vas out of medal position in fourth
A spectacular, late, solo attack netted Kristen Faulkner the gold for the USA in the Olympic Games women’s road race, as she dropped her closest trio of pursuers in dramatic fashion with three kilometres to go.
Silver went to veteran star Marianne Vos (Netherlands) in a three-rider chase group, with leading favourite Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) clinching bronze ahead of Hungarian champion Blanka Vas.
At the end of a scintillating, hugely unpredictable race, Faulkner and Kopecky bridged across to late breakaway duo Vas and Vos after the third and final ascent of the Butte Montmartre, with Faulkner then immediately surging away alone after crossing the Seine river.
A moment too long of hesitation meant the chasing trio lost all chance of regaining contact, allowing the 31-year-old from Alaska to take USA’s first Olympic road race gold since Connie Carpenter-Phinney in 1984.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.