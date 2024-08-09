Paris Olympics: Lea Friedrich breaks world record in sprint qualification
German faster than Finucane and Andrews, as favourites progress to 1/16 sprints
Lea Friedrich of Germany set the fastest time in the women’s sprint qualification round, as the world record was beaten four times during the flying 200m time trial.
Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) set a time of 10.132, Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) set 10.108, Emma Finucane (Great Britain) went even faster in 10.067 but Friedrich proved to be fastest and took the new world record in a time of 10.029.
Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell held the previous world record of 10.154 but was only tenth fastest in 10.285.
24 riders qualified for the next round of the women’s sprint, with Yuan of China and Belgium’s Nicky Degrendele not racing after their high-speed crash in the Keirin.
All the big-name favourites then won their single-sprint races to progress to the 1/16 round of the competition.
Canada's Lauriane Genest, the Netherlands Steffie van der Peet and local hero Taky Kouame of France qualified by winning the repechage sprints.
The 1/16 finals are held on Friday evening, the 1/8 finals and 1/4 finals on Saturday and the finals to award the medals on Sunday, he final day of the 2024 Olympic Games.
Qualifying
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|Time
|1
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|10.029 (WR)
|2
|Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|10.067
|3
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|10.108
|4
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|10.132
|5
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|10.182
|6
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|10.198
|7
|Mina Sato (Japan)
|10.257
|8
|Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|10.263
|9
|Shaane Fulton (New Zealand)
|10.281
|10
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|10.285
|11
|Kristina Clonan (Australia)
|10.31
|12
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|10.31
|13
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|10.411
|14
|Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
|10.479
|15
|Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|10.508
|16
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|10.56
|17
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|10.581
|18
|Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)
|10.634
|19
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|10.637
|20
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|10.659
|21
|Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|10.709
|22
|Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)
|10.744
|23
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|10.758
|24
|Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)
|10.809
|25
|Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|10.945
|26
|Sara Fiorin (Italy)
|11.085
|27
|Chloe Moran (Australia)
|11.112
|28
|Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
|11.652
|DNS
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|DNS
|Liying Yuan (People's Republic of China)
|Row 29 - Cell 2
1/32 Final
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|Time
|Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|1
|Lea Friedrich (Germany)
|10.997
|2
|Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Heat 2
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|1
|Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|11.172
|2
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Heat 3
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|1
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|10.986
|2
|Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Heat 4
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|1
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|10.886
|2
|Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Heat 5
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|11.001
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|Heat 6
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|1
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|10.928
|2
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Heat 7
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|1
|Mina Sato (Japan)
|11.023
|2
|Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Heat 8
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|1
|Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)
|10.883
|2
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Heat 9
|Row 24 - Cell 1
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|1
|Shaane Fulton (New Zealand)
|10.933
|2
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|Heat 10
|Row 27 - Cell 1
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|10.85
|2
|Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|Heat 11
|Row 30 - Cell 1
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|1
|Kristina Clonan (Australia)
|10.98
|2
|Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|Heat 12
|Row 33 - Cell 1
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|10.932
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|Repechage Heat 1
|Row 36 - Cell 1
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|1
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|11.085
|2
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|3
|Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|Repechage Heat 2
|Row 40 - Cell 1
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|1
|Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)
|11.211
|2
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|3
|Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|Repechage Heat 3
|Row 44 - Cell 1
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|1
|Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
|11.155
|2
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|3
|Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|Repechage Heat 4
|Row 48 - Cell 1
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|10.986
|2
|Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|3
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|Row 51 - Cell 2
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
