Paris Olympics: Lea Friedrich breaks world record in sprint qualification

Lea Friedrich of Germany set the fastest time in the women’s sprint qualification round, as the world record was beaten four times during the flying 200m time trial.

Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) set a time of 10.132, Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) set 10.108, Emma Finucane (Great Britain) went even faster in 10.067 but Friedrich proved to be fastest and took the new world record in a time of 10.029.

Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell held the previous world record of 10.154 but was only tenth fastest in 10.285.

24 riders qualified for the next round of the women’s sprint, with Yuan of China and Belgium’s Nicky Degrendele not racing after their high-speed crash in the Keirin.

All the big-name favourites then won their single-sprint races to progress to the 1/16 round of the competition.

Canada's Lauriane Genest, the Netherlands Steffie van der Peet and local hero Taky Kouame of France qualified by winning the repechage sprints.

The 1/16 finals are held on Friday evening, the 1/8 finals and 1/4 finals on Saturday and the finals to award the medals on Sunday, he final day of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Qualifying

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Rider (Country) Time 1 Lea Friedrich (Germany) 10.029 (WR) 2 Emma Finucane (Great Britain) 10.067 3 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 10.108 4 Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 10.132 5 Mathilde Gros (France) 10.182 6 Emma Hinze (Germany) 10.198 7 Mina Sato (Japan) 10.257 8 Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) 10.263 9 Shaane Fulton (New Zealand) 10.281 10 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 10.285 11 Kristina Clonan (Australia) 10.31 12 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 10.31 13 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 10.411 14 Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands) 10.479 15 Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia) 10.508 16 Miriam Vece (Italy) 10.56 17 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 10.581 18 Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France) 10.634 19 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 10.637 20 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 10.659 21 Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia) 10.709 22 Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China) 10.744 23 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 10.758 24 Julie Nicolaes (Belgium) 10.809 25 Nikola Sibiak (Poland) 10.945 26 Sara Fiorin (Italy) 11.085 27 Chloe Moran (Australia) 11.112 28 Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria) 11.652 DNS Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) Row 28 - Cell 2 DNS Liying Yuan (People's Republic of China) Row 29 - Cell 2

1/32 Final