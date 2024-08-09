Paris Olympics: Lea Friedrich breaks world record in sprint qualification

By
published

German faster than Finucane and Andrews, as favourites progress to 1/16 sprints

Lea Friedrich of Germany set the fastest time in the women’s sprint qualification round, as the world record was beaten four times during the flying 200m time trial. 

Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) set a time of 10.132, Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) set 10.108, Emma Finucane (Great Britain) went even faster in 10.067 but Friedrich proved to be fastest and took the new world record in a time of 10.029.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRider (Country)Time
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)10.029 (WR)
2Emma Finucane (Great Britain)10.067
3Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)10.108
4Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)10.132
5Mathilde Gros (France)10.182
6Emma Hinze (Germany)10.198
7Mina Sato (Japan)10.257
8Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)10.263
9Shaane Fulton (New Zealand)10.281
10Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)10.285
11Kristina Clonan (Australia)10.31
12Lauriane Genest (Canada)10.31
13Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)10.411
14Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)10.479
15Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)10.508
16Miriam Vece (Italy)10.56
17Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)10.581
18Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)10.634
19Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)10.637
20Riyu Ohta (Japan)10.659
21Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)10.709
22Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)10.744
23Marlena Karwacka (Poland)10.758
24Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)10.809
25Nikola Sibiak (Poland)10.945
26Sara Fiorin (Italy)11.085
27Chloe Moran (Australia)11.112
28Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)11.652
DNSNicky Degrendele (Belgium)Row 28 - Cell 2
DNSLiying Yuan (People's Republic of China)Row 29 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRider (Country)Time
Heat 1Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)10.997
2Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)Row 2 - Cell 2
Heat 2Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2
1Emma Finucane (Great Britain)11.172
2Marlena Karwacka (Poland)Row 5 - Cell 2
Heat 3Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2
1Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)10.986
2Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)Row 8 - Cell 2
Heat 4Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2
1Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)10.886
2Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)Row 11 - Cell 2
Heat 5Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2
1Mathilde Gros (France)11.001
2Riyu Ohta (Japan)Row 14 - Cell 2
Heat 6Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2
1Emma Hinze (Germany)10.928
2Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)Row 17 - Cell 2
Heat 7Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2
1Mina Sato (Japan)11.023
2Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)Row 20 - Cell 2
Heat 8Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2
1Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)10.883
2Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)Row 23 - Cell 2
Heat 9Row 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2
1Shaane Fulton (New Zealand)10.933
2Miriam Vece (Italy)Row 26 - Cell 2
Heat 10Row 27 - Cell 1 Row 27 - Cell 2
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)10.85
2Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)Row 29 - Cell 2
Heat 11Row 30 - Cell 1 Row 30 - Cell 2
1Kristina Clonan (Australia)10.98
2Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)Row 32 - Cell 2
Heat 12Row 33 - Cell 1 Row 33 - Cell 2
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)10.932
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)Row 35 - Cell 2
Repechage Heat 1Row 36 - Cell 1 Row 36 - Cell 2
1Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)11.085
2Miriam Vece (Italy)Row 38 - Cell 2
3Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)Row 39 - Cell 2
Repechage Heat 2Row 40 - Cell 1 Row 40 - Cell 2
1Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)11.211
2Marlena Karwacka (Poland)Row 42 - Cell 2
3Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)Row 43 - Cell 2
Repechage Heat 3Row 44 - Cell 1 Row 44 - Cell 2
1Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)11.155
2Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)Row 46 - Cell 2
3Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)Row 47 - Cell 2
Repechage Heat 4Row 48 - Cell 1 Row 48 - Cell 2
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)10.986
2Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)Row 50 - Cell 2
3Riyu Ohta (Japan)Row 51 - Cell 2

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

