Tadej Pogačar withdraws from Paris 2024 Olympics after winning Tour de France

By
published

Slovenian won't appear at road race on August 3 as national team say he is 'too tired', Domen Novak added as replacement

Bronze medallist Slovenias Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the mens cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama Japan on July 24 2021 Photo by Greg Baker AFP Photo by GREG BAKERAFP via Getty Images
Pogačar won bronze in the road race at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has declined his spot to race in the Paris Olympic Games citing tiredness as the reason after completing the first Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double since 1998.

Pogačar was due to compete in the men's road race on August 3.

