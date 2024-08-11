Paris Olympics: Harrie Lavreysen takes gold in men's Keirin

Australia takes second and third on the podium as GB misses out

Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen celebrates after winning the men's track cycling keirin final for gold of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Harrie Lavreysen broke Team GB's exceptional winning streak in the Keirin when he delivered his third gold medal for the Netherlands at the 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday.

Australians Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer took second and third respectively, as British rider Jack Carlin crashed out of the men's final following wins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

RankName and CountryTime GapAdditional Info
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
2Matthew Richardson (Australia)+0.056Row 1 - Cell 3
3Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)+0.881Row 2 - Cell 3
4Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)+3.348w
5Jack Carlin (Great Britain)wDNF Did Not Finish
6Shinji Nakano (Japan)Row 5 - Cell 2 DNF Did Not Finish
RankName and CountryTime GapQualification
Heat 1Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)wQG
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)+0.345QG
3Shinji Nakano (Japan)+0.364QG
4Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)+0.470Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
5Sam Dakin (New Zealand)+0.644Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
6Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)+2.528Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
Heat 2Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3
1Matthew Richardson (Australia)Row 8 - Cell 2 QG Qualified for Gold
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)+0.234QG Qualified for Gold
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)w +0.437QG Qualified for Gold
4Kaiya Ota (Japan)wREL Relegated | Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
5Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)DNF Did Not FinishQ7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
6Luca Spiegel (Germany)DNF Did Not FinishQ7-12
Heat 1Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)Row 0 - Cell 2
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)+0.006
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)+0.051
4Kaiya Ota (Japan)+0.059
5Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)+0.215
6James Hedgcock (Canada)+0.310
Heat 2Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)Row 7 - Cell 2
2Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)+0.089
3Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)+0.138
4Shinji Nakano (Japan)+0.261
5Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)+0.582
6Nick Wammes (Canada)+1.035
Heat 3Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2
1Matthew Richardson (Australia)Row 14 - Cell 2
2Sam Dakin (New Zealand)+0.346
3Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)+0.444
4Luca Spiegel (Germany)+0.491
5Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)+0.514
6Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)+0.554
RankRider (Country)Time
Heat 1Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)9.876
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)Row 2 - Cell 2
3Kaiya Ota (Japan)Row 3 - Cell 2
4Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)Row 4 - Cell 2
5Rayan Helal (France)Row 5 - Cell 2
DSQMohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)Row 6 - Cell 2
Heat 2Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)9.568
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)Row 9 - Cell 2
3Sebastien Vigier (France)Row 10 - Cell 2
4Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)Row 11 - Cell 2
5Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)Row 12 - Cell 2
6Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)Row 13 - Cell 2
Heat 3Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2
1Matthew Richardson (Australia)9.742
2Shinji Nakano (Japan)Row 16 - Cell 2
3Qi Liu (People's Republic of China)Row 17 - Cell 2
4Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)Row 18 - Cell 2
5James Hedgcock (Canada)Row 19 - Cell 2
6Jean Spies (South Africa)Row 20 - Cell 2
Heat 4Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2
1Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)9.9
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)Row 23 - Cell 2
3Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)Row 24 - Cell 2
4Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)Row 25 - Cell 2
5Nick Wammes (Canada)Row 26 - Cell 2
6Luca Spiegel (Germany)Row 27 - Cell 2
Heat 5Row 28 - Cell 1 Row 28 - Cell 2
1Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)10.109
2Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)Row 30 - Cell 2
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)Row 31 - Cell 2
4Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)Row 32 - Cell 2
5Sam Dakin (New Zealand)Row 33 - Cell 2
6Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)Row 34 - Cell 2
Repechages
RankRider (Country)Time
Heat 1Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2
1Kaiya Ota (Japan)9.93
2Sam Dakin (New Zealand)Row 2 - Cell 2
3Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)Row 3 - Cell 2
4Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)Row 4 - Cell 2
5Jean Spies (South Africa)Row 5 - Cell 2
Heat 2Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2
1Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)10.23
2Luca Spiegel (Germany)Row 8 - Cell 2
3Sebastien Vigier (France)Row 9 - Cell 2
4Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)Row 10 - Cell 2
RELYu Zhou (People's Republic of China)Row 11 - Cell 2
Heat 3Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2
1Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)10.154
2Nick Wammes (Canada)Row 14 - Cell 2
3Qi Liu (People's Republic of China)Row 15 - Cell 2
4Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)Row 16 - Cell 2
RELRayan Helal (France)Row 17 - Cell 2
Heat 4Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2
1James Hedgcock (Canada)10.077
2Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)Row 20 - Cell 2
3Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)Row 21 - Cell 2
DNFKwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)Row 22 - Cell 2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

