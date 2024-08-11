Paris Olympics: Harrie Lavreysen takes gold in men's Keirin
Australia takes second and third on the podium as GB misses out
Harrie Lavreysen broke Team GB's exceptional winning streak in the Keirin when he delivered his third gold medal for the Netherlands at the 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday.
Australians Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer took second and third respectively, as British rider Jack Carlin crashed out of the men's final following wins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
More to come...
Final
|Rank
|Name and Country
|Time Gap
|Additional Info
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|2
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|+0.056
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|+0.881
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|4
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|+3.348
|w
|5
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|w
|DNF Did Not Finish
|6
|Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|DNF Did Not Finish
Semi-finals
|Rank
|Name and Country
|Time Gap
|Qualification
|Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|w
|QG
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|+0.345
|QG
|3
|Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|+0.364
|QG
|4
|Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|+0.470
|Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
|5
|Sam Dakin (New Zealand)
|+0.644
|Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
|6
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|+2.528
|Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
|Heat 2
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|1
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|QG Qualified for Gold
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|+0.234
|QG Qualified for Gold
|3
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|w +0.437
|QG Qualified for Gold
|4
|Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|w
|REL Relegated | Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
|5
|Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
|DNF Did Not Finish
|Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th
|6
|Luca Spiegel (Germany)
|DNF Did Not Finish
|Q7-12
Quarter-finals
|Heat 1
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Header Cell - Column 2
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|+0.006
|3
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|+0.051
|4
|Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|+0.059
|5
|Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
|+0.215
|6
|James Hedgcock (Canada)
|+0.310
|Heat 2
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|2
|Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
|+0.089
|3
|Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|+0.138
|4
|Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|+0.261
|5
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|+0.582
|6
|Nick Wammes (Canada)
|+1.035
|Heat 3
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|1
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|2
|Sam Dakin (New Zealand)
|+0.346
|3
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|+0.444
|4
|Luca Spiegel (Germany)
|+0.491
|5
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|+0.514
|6
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|+0.554
First Round
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|Time
|Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|9.876
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|3
|Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|4
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|5
|Rayan Helal (France)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|DSQ
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Heat 2
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|9.568
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|4
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|5
|Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|6
|Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Heat 3
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|1
|Matthew Richardson (Australia)
|9.742
|2
|Shinji Nakano (Japan)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|3
|Qi Liu (People's Republic of China)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|4
|Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|5
|James Hedgcock (Canada)
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|6
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Heat 4
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|1
|Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
|9.9
|2
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|3
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|4
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|5
|Nick Wammes (Canada)
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|6
|Luca Spiegel (Germany)
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|Heat 5
|Row 28 - Cell 1
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|1
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|10.109
|2
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|3
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|4
|Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|5
|Sam Dakin (New Zealand)
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|6
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|Time
|Heat 1
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|1
|Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|9.93
|2
|Sam Dakin (New Zealand)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|3
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|4
|Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|5
|Jean Spies (South Africa)
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Heat 2
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|1
|Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
|10.23
|2
|Luca Spiegel (Germany)
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|4
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|REL
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Heat 3
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|1
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|10.154
|2
|Nick Wammes (Canada)
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|3
|Qi Liu (People's Republic of China)
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|4
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|REL
|Rayan Helal (France)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Heat 4
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|1
|James Hedgcock (Canada)
|10.077
|2
|Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|3
|Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|DNF
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|Row 22 - Cell 2
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
