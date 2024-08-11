Paris Olympics: Harrie Lavreysen takes gold in men's Keirin

Harrie Lavreysen broke Team GB's exceptional winning streak in the Keirin when he delivered his third gold medal for the Netherlands at the 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday.

Australians Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer took second and third respectively, as British rider Jack Carlin crashed out of the men's final following wins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

More to come...

Final

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name and Country Time Gap Additional Info 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 2 Matthew Richardson (Australia) +0.056 Row 1 - Cell 3 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) +0.881 Row 2 - Cell 3 4 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) +3.348 w 5 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) w DNF Did Not Finish 6 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 5 - Cell 2 DNF Did Not Finish

Semi-finals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name and Country Time Gap Qualification Heat 1 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) w QG 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) +0.345 QG 3 Shinji Nakano (Japan) +0.364 QG 4 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) +0.470 Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th 5 Sam Dakin (New Zealand) +0.644 Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th 6 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) +2.528 Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th Heat 2 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 1 Matthew Richardson (Australia) Row 8 - Cell 2 QG Qualified for Gold 2 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) +0.234 QG Qualified for Gold 3 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) w +0.437 QG Qualified for Gold 4 Kaiya Ota (Japan) w REL Relegated | Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th 5 Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain) DNF Did Not Finish Q7-12 Qualified for Final 7th - 12th 6 Luca Spiegel (Germany) DNF Did Not Finish Q7-12

Quarter-finals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Heat 1 Header Cell - Column 1 Header Cell - Column 2 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) Row 0 - Cell 2 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) +0.006 3 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) +0.051 4 Kaiya Ota (Japan) +0.059 5 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) +0.215 6 James Hedgcock (Canada) +0.310 Heat 2 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Row 7 - Cell 2 2 Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain) +0.089 3 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) +0.138 4 Shinji Nakano (Japan) +0.261 5 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) +0.582 6 Nick Wammes (Canada) +1.035 Heat 3 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 1 Matthew Richardson (Australia) Row 14 - Cell 2 2 Sam Dakin (New Zealand) +0.346 3 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) +0.444 4 Luca Spiegel (Germany) +0.491 5 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) +0.514 6 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) +0.554

First Round

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Rider (Country) Time Heat 1 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 9.876 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) Row 2 - Cell 2 3 Kaiya Ota (Japan) Row 3 - Cell 2 4 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) Row 4 - Cell 2 5 Rayan Helal (France) Row 5 - Cell 2 DSQ Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Row 6 - Cell 2 Heat 2 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 9.568 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) Row 9 - Cell 2 3 Sebastien Vigier (France) Row 10 - Cell 2 4 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China) Row 11 - Cell 2 5 Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan) Row 12 - Cell 2 6 Maximilian Doernbach (Germany) Row 13 - Cell 2 Heat 3 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 1 Matthew Richardson (Australia) 9.742 2 Shinji Nakano (Japan) Row 16 - Cell 2 3 Qi Liu (People's Republic of China) Row 17 - Cell 2 4 Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain) Row 18 - Cell 2 5 James Hedgcock (Canada) Row 19 - Cell 2 6 Jean Spies (South Africa) Row 20 - Cell 2 Heat 4 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 1 Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) 9.9 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) Row 23 - Cell 2 3 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) Row 24 - Cell 2 4 Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) Row 25 - Cell 2 5 Nick Wammes (Canada) Row 26 - Cell 2 6 Luca Spiegel (Germany) Row 27 - Cell 2 Heat 5 Row 28 - Cell 1 Row 28 - Cell 2 1 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.109 2 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) Row 30 - Cell 2 3 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) Row 31 - Cell 2 4 Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia) Row 32 - Cell 2 5 Sam Dakin (New Zealand) Row 33 - Cell 2 6 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) Row 34 - Cell 2