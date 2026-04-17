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Can anyone deny Remco Evenepoel revenge and will Demi Vollering continue FDJ's dominance? – Analysing the favourites for Amstel Gold Race 2026

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Riders will look to surprise win of Mattias Skjelmose from 12 months ago as inspiration against the big names

Mattias Skjelmose, Demi Vollering and Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Ardennes Classics kick off this Sunday at the Amstel Gold Race, with both the men's and women's pelotons taking on the first in the epic trio of races from Maastricht to Valkenburg in Dutch Limburg

Defending champions Mattias Skjelmose and Mischa Bredewold are both back for another tilt at the respective 257km and 157km courses, with plenty of punchy climbs such as the Bemelerberg and Cauberg set to separate the best from the rest.

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Last year's men's race was among the very best of the season, with a thrilling chase ending in a three-up sprint where Skjelmose beat Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar, who isn't racing in the Netherlands this year.

Elite Men

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)

VALKENBURG - Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark) celebrates his victory during the finish of the Amstel Gold Race 2025 in Valkenburg. ANP MARCEL VAN HOORN (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose after his surprise win in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no question that Mattias Skjelmose wasn't the rider expected to ride to victory last year, with Thibau Nys starting as Lidl-Trek's chosen leader, and even when the Dane was hanging onto Remco Evenepoel's wheel as he chased down Tadej Pogačar, his first priority was not getting dropped, with third looking like his best possible outcome in the face of two of cycling's superstars. Though this year, having emerged victorious from that memorable three-man sprint 12 months ago, there is no better proof of his capabilities than lining up with the number one on his back.

Now having extended with Lidl-Trek through to 2028, Skjelmose has earned a position as a team leader in the Ardennes, a key goal for the season. His early-season form has been patchy in 2026, and some of the results may not have been all he hoped for with seventh overall at Volta a Catalunya and 14th at Itzulia Basque Country – where he came fifth last year – but he did finish second behind only Paul Seixas on stage 2 at Itzulia, his last race before heading for the Ardennes trio.

Still, with a question mark over leadership removed by the absence of Juan Ayuso due to illness, there will be plenty of reasons for Skjelmose to make the most of the opportunity and plenty of good memories to inspire confidence as he charges to the line.

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

ANTWERP, BELGIUM - APRIL 5: Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe of Belgium during the match between Ronde van Vlaanderen v Men Elite at the Antwerp on April 5, 2026 in Antwerp Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose may have race number 1 on his back after beating Remco Evenepoel at the race last year, but there is no doubt that the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will line up as the top favourite on Sunday.