Paris Olympics: Benjamin Thomas wins Scratch race to open men's Omnium

Benjamin Thomas of France thrilled his home country's Olympic velodrome, lapping the field with three other riders to take the first race in the men's Omnium on Thursday at the Paris Olympic Games.

Thomas finished ahead of breakaway companions Niklas Larsen (Denmark) and Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium) to take the lead in the four-race event, with the Netherlands Jan-Willem van Schip finishing fourth out of the move that lapped the field.

The race started with an early attack Tim Torn Teutenerg (Germany), while world champion Iuri Leitao (Portugal) launched his signature move with 26 laps still to go. This time, Aaron Gate (New Zealand) was wise to the move but the peloton weren't letting the world Omnium champion get away so easily as he did in Glasgow.

Then it was the turn of Thomas, who ignited the hometown crowd with a brief attack with 21 laps remaining. Grant Koontz (USA) countered the move and got the biggest gap so far, being chased by Van Den Bossche.

Van Schip bridged across with Thomas and Larsen making for a dangerous five-man move with 15 laps to go that exploded the race, but Koontz was sadly dropped and found himself chasing for the rest of the lap with two dropped riders who could not pull through.

Van Schip, Van Den Bossche, Larsen and Thomas closed in on the peloton with 7 laps to go, and the win would come from the four riders. Koontz fought to hold off the chase but was caught as the sprint opened up behind Japan's Kuboki Kazushige.

France's Thomas surged in the peloton behind and took out the win with Larsen and Van Den Bossche in second and third.

Results Scratch race