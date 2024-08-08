Paris Olympics: Benjamin Thomas wins Scratch race to open men's Omnium
French rider laps field along with three others, Larsen second for Denmark and Van Den Bossche third for Belgium
Benjamin Thomas of France thrilled his home country's Olympic velodrome, lapping the field with three other riders to take the first race in the men's Omnium on Thursday at the Paris Olympic Games.
Thomas finished ahead of breakaway companions Niklas Larsen (Denmark) and Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium) to take the lead in the four-race event, with the Netherlands Jan-Willem van Schip finishing fourth out of the move that lapped the field.
The race started with an early attack Tim Torn Teutenerg (Germany), while world champion Iuri Leitao (Portugal) launched his signature move with 26 laps still to go. This time, Aaron Gate (New Zealand) was wise to the move but the peloton weren't letting the world Omnium champion get away so easily as he did in Glasgow.
Then it was the turn of Thomas, who ignited the hometown crowd with a brief attack with 21 laps remaining. Grant Koontz (USA) countered the move and got the biggest gap so far, being chased by Van Den Bossche.
Van Schip bridged across with Thomas and Larsen making for a dangerous five-man move with 15 laps to go that exploded the race, but Koontz was sadly dropped and found himself chasing for the rest of the lap with two dropped riders who could not pull through.
Van Schip, Van Den Bossche, Larsen and Thomas closed in on the peloton with 7 laps to go, and the win would come from the four riders. Koontz fought to hold off the chase but was caught as the sprint opened up behind Japan's Kuboki Kazushige.
France's Thomas surged in the peloton behind and took out the win with Larsen and Van Den Bossche in second and third.
Results Scratch race
|Rank
|Rider (Country)
|Time
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (France)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|3
|Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|4
|Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|5
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|-1 Lap
|6
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|-1 Lap
|7
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|-1 Lap
|8
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|-1 Lap
|9
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|-1 Lap
|10
|Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany)
|-1 Lap
|11
|Alex Vogel (Switzerland)
|-1 Lap
|12
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|-1 Lap
|13
|Tim Wafler (Austria)
|-1 Lap
|14
|Sam Welsford (Australia)
|-1 Lap
|15
|Grant Koontz (United States Of America)
|-1 Lap
|16
|Dylan Bibic (Canada)
|-1 Lap
|17
|Jan Vones (Czech Republic)
|-1 Lap
|18
|Bernard van Aert (Indonesia)
|-1 Lap
|19
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|-1 Lap
|20
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|-2 Lap
|21
|Ricardo Pena Salas (Mexico)
|-2 Lap
|22
|Youssef Abouelhassan (Egypt)
|-4 Lap
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris Olympics: Benjamin Thomas wins Scratch race to open men's OmniumFrench rider laps field along with three others, Larsen second for Denmark and Van Den Bossche third for Belgium
-
From Athens to Paris: 20 years of Australian Olympic Team Pursuit techHow the Australian team's kit, bikes and positions have changed since their last Olympic Team Pursuit Gold in 2004
-
Vuelta a Burgos: Jay Vine wins stage 4 time trialMax Poole moves within 5 seconds of overall leader Sepp Kuss as British rider goes 22 seconds faster than North American
-
Alberto Bettiol set for mid-season transfer from EF Education to Astana QazaqstanItalian’s arrival could boost Astana’s pursuit of UCI WorldTour ranking points after Chinese investment