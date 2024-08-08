Paris Olympics: Benjamin Thomas wins Scratch race to open men's Omnium

French rider laps field along with three others, Larsen second for Denmark and Van Den Bossche third for Belgium

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 08 Benjamin Thomas of Team France competes during the Mens Omnium Scratch Race 14 on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at SaintQuentinenYvelines Velodrome on August 08 2024 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Paris Olympic Games: Benjamin Thomas of Team France wins Scratch race in Men's Omnium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Benjamin Thomas of France thrilled his home country's Olympic velodrome, lapping the field with three other riders to take the first race in the men's Omnium on Thursday at the Paris Olympic Games.

Thomas finished ahead of breakaway companions Niklas Larsen (Denmark) and Fabio Van Den Bossche (Belgium) to take the lead in the four-race event, with the Netherlands Jan-Willem van Schip finishing fourth out of the move that lapped the field.

RankRider (Country)Time
1Benjamin Thomas (France)Row 0 - Cell 2
2Niklas Larsen (Denmark)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Jan Willem van Schip (Netherlands)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)-1 Lap
6Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)-1 Lap
7Iuri Leitao (Portugal)-1 Lap
8Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)-1 Lap
9Aaron Gate (New Zealand)-1 Lap
10Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany)-1 Lap
11Alex Vogel (Switzerland)-1 Lap
12Elia Viviani (Italy)-1 Lap
13Tim Wafler (Austria)-1 Lap
14Sam Welsford (Australia)-1 Lap
15Grant Koontz (United States Of America)-1 Lap
16Dylan Bibic (Canada)-1 Lap
17Jan Vones (Czech Republic)-1 Lap
18Bernard van Aert (Indonesia)-1 Lap
19Alan Banaszek (Poland)-1 Lap
20Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)-2 Lap
21Ricardo Pena Salas (Mexico)-2 Lap
22Youssef Abouelhassan (Egypt)-4 Lap

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

