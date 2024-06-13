2024 Olympic Games cycling selections
Teams for road, track and MTB events from around the globe
The starting lineups for the Paris Olympics cycling events are being finalised as nations go through the difficult process of filling their entry quotas with their best medal candidates.
Cyclingnews is compiling a list of teams as they are announced for the cycling events, which begin with the individual time trial for men and women on July 27th and wrap up with track cycling through August 11th.
The biggest controversy in the selections so far has been the exclusion of defending men's road race champion Richard Carapaz from Ecuador's team. The country qualified only one position and awarded the entry to Jhonatan Narváez instead.
France passed over Evita Muzic in their road team, selecting Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, and Victoire Berteau over the Vuelta Femenina stage winner.
Road Race - Men
Colombia: Egan Bernal, Daniel Martínez
Denmark: Mads Pedersen, Mikkel Bjerg, Mattias Skjelmose, Michael Mørkøv
Ecuador: Jhonatan Narvaez
Greece: Georgios Bouglas
Israel: Itamar Einhorn
Netherlands: Mathieu van der Poel, Dylan van Baarle, Daan Hoole
New Zealand: Laurence Pithie, Corbin Strong
Road Race - Women
Colombia: Paula Patiño
France: Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, and Victoire Berteau
Netherlands: Ellen van Dijk, Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes
New Zealand: Kim Cadzow, Niamh Fisher-Black
Time Trial - Men
Colombia: Daniel Martínez
Denmark: Mikkel Bjerg, Mattias Skjelmose
Ecuador: Jhonatan Narvaez
Netherlands: Daan Hoole
United States: Brandon McNulty
Time Trial - Women
France: Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot
Netherlands: Ellen van Dijk, Demi Vollering
United States: Chloé Dygert, Taylor Knibb
Track - Men
Colombia: Kevin Quintero and Cristian Ortega (sprint, keirin)
Netherlands: Harrie Lavreysen (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Jeffrey Hoogland (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Roy van den Berg (team sprint), Yoeri Havik (Madison), Jan Willem van Schip (Madison, omnium)
New Zealand: Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart (endurance) and Sam Dakin (sprint)
United States: Grant Koontz (Omnium)
Track - Women
Colombia: Martha Bayonne and Stefany Cuadrado (sprint, keirin)
Netherlands: Steffie van der Peet (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Hetty van de Wouw (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Kyra Lamberink (team sprint), Lisa van Belle (Madison), Maike van der Duin (Madison, omnium)
New Zealand: Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields, Ally Wollaston (endurance) and Ellesse Andrews, Shaane Fulton, Rebecca Petch (sprint)
United States: Olivia Cummins(Team Pursuit), Chloé Dygert (Team Pursuit), Kristen Faulkner (Team Pursuit), Jen Valente (Madison, Team Pursuit, Omnium), Lily Williams (Madison, Team Pursuit)
Mountain Bike - Men
Colombia: Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo
France: Victor Koretzky, Jordan Sarrou
Switzerland: Matthias Flückiger, Nino Schurter
United States: Christopher Blevins, Riley Amos
Mountain Bike - Women
France: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Loana Lecomte
Switzerland: Alessandra Keller, Jolanda Neff
United States: Haley Batten, Savilla Blunk
