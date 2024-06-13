2024 Olympic Games cycling selections

The women's road race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

The starting lineups for the Paris Olympics cycling events are being finalised as nations go through the difficult process of filling their entry quotas with their best medal candidates.

Cyclingnews is compiling a list of teams as they are announced for the cycling events, which begin with the individual time trial for men and women on July 27th and wrap up with track cycling through August 11th.

The biggest controversy in the selections so far has been the exclusion of defending men's road race champion Richard Carapaz from Ecuador's team. The country qualified only one position and awarded the entry to Jhonatan Narváez instead.

France passed over Evita Muzic in their road team, selecting Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, and Victoire Berteau over the Vuelta Femenina stage winner.

Road Race - Men

Colombia: Egan Bernal, Daniel Martínez

Denmark: Mads Pedersen, Mikkel Bjerg, Mattias Skjelmose, Michael Mørkøv

Ecuador: Jhonatan Narvaez

Greece: Georgios Bouglas

Israel: Itamar Einhorn

Netherlands: Mathieu van der Poel, Dylan van Baarle, Daan Hoole

New Zealand: Laurence Pithie, Corbin Strong

Road Race - Women

Colombia: Paula Patiño

France: Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, and Victoire Berteau

Netherlands: Ellen van Dijk, Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos, Lorena Wiebes

New Zealand: Kim Cadzow, Niamh Fisher-Black



Time Trial - Men

Colombia: Daniel Martínez

Denmark: Mikkel Bjerg, Mattias Skjelmose

Ecuador: Jhonatan Narvaez

Netherlands: Daan Hoole

United States: Brandon McNulty

Time Trial - Women

France: Juliette Labous, Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Netherlands: Ellen van Dijk, Demi Vollering

United States: Chloé Dygert, Taylor Knibb

Track - Men

Colombia: Kevin Quintero and Cristian Ortega (sprint, keirin)

Netherlands: Harrie Lavreysen (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Jeffrey Hoogland (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Roy van den Berg (team sprint), Yoeri Havik (Madison), Jan Willem van Schip (Madison, omnium)

New Zealand: Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton, Campbell Stewart (endurance) and Sam Dakin (sprint)

United States: Grant Koontz (Omnium)

Track - Women

Colombia: Martha Bayonne and Stefany Cuadrado (sprint, keirin)

Netherlands: Steffie van der Peet (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Hetty van de Wouw (team sprint, sprint, keirin), Kyra Lamberink (team sprint), Lisa van Belle (Madison), Maike van der Duin (Madison, omnium)

New Zealand: Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields, Ally Wollaston (endurance) and Ellesse Andrews, Shaane Fulton, Rebecca Petch (sprint)

United States: Olivia Cummins(Team Pursuit), Chloé Dygert (Team Pursuit), Kristen Faulkner (Team Pursuit), Jen Valente (Madison, Team Pursuit, Omnium), Lily Williams (Madison, Team Pursuit)

Mountain Bike - Men

Colombia: Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo

France: Victor Koretzky, Jordan Sarrou

Switzerland: Matthias Flückiger, Nino Schurter

United States: Christopher Blevins, Riley Amos

Mountain Bike - Women

France: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Loana Lecomte

Switzerland: Alessandra Keller, Jolanda Neff

United States: Haley Batten, Savilla Blunk