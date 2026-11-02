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From selfless stars to tireless workhorses – Our pick of the best domestiques of 2026

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High-mountain helpers, lead-out extraordinaires, and all-day breakaway chasers all make our selection of this season's top teammates

Four Soudal-QuickStep riders work at the front of the peloton during stage 11 of the 2026 Tour de France
Soudal-QuickStep's lead-out work caught the eye this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
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While many season round-ups focus on the headlines grabbers of the year, like those who have won the biggest races, the best teams and the most memorable moments, here we take a look at those riders who have made notable sacrifices in service of others.

From the Spring Classics to the Grand Tours and the World and European Championships, plenty of riders have excelled in a domestique role.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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