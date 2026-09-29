'We put our egos aside’ – How the USA harnessed selfless teamwork to deliver Brandon McNulty to World Championships gold

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Team USA prove the power of the collective as nation takes first men's elite world title in over 30 years

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 27/09/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UCI Road World Championships - Montréal, Canada - Men Elite Road Race - Brandon Mcnulty (USA) celebrates winning to become World Champion with teammates on the podium
Team USA had so much to celebrate on Sunday (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

It’s been a long time since the USA won the elite men’s road rainbow jersey, 33 years to be precise, so we can forgive the national cycling federation for their 16 Instagram posts in the seven hours after Brandon McNulty won in Montreal on Sunday.

If the eight riders who represented the USA in the men’s elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships didn’t put in a perfect performance, they weren’t far off it. Rarely out of position and making every ounce of effort count in some way towards the collective goal, they executed their plan to the letter, doing exactly what Matteo Jorgenson said they would do when he spoke to the media on the morning of the race.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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