Vuelta a España stage 14 LIVE: Back to the mountains for a big test at Sierra de la Pandera

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113km to go The group has raced away to a three-minute lead already. That's our break of the day.

Santiago Buitrago, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) Mario Aparicio Muñoz, José Manuel Díaz Gallego, Clément Alleno, Sinuhé Fernández Rodríguez (Burgos Burpellet BH) Paul Ourselin (Cofidis) Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM) Darren Rafferty, Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) Clément Berthet, Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Groupama-FDJ United) Finlay Pickering, Koen Bouwman, Jasha Sütterlin, Asbjørn Hellemose (Jayco-AlUla) Iván Sosa (Kern Pharma) Patrick Konrad, Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek) Reuben Thompson (Lotto-Intermarché) Raúl García, Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) Pau Martí Soriano (NSN) Milan Vader, Xabier Azparren Irurzun, Walter Calzoni, David de la Cruz (Pinarello-Q36.5) Filippo Zana, Valentin Paret-Peintre, Alberto Dainese (Soudal-QuickStep) Juan Guillermo Martínez Huertas (Picnic-PostNL) Marco Brenner, Larry Warbasse, Will Barta (Tudor) Steven Kruijswijk (Visma-Lease a Bike) Kevin Vermaerke, João Almeida, Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Cristián Rodríguez, Lorenzo Fortunato, Alessandro Romele (XDS-Astana)

Now around 40 riders out front.

Around 45 riders at the front, 35 seconds between the groups.

There's a split in the peloton now.

The attackers are now caught.

15 seconds between the attackers and the peloton.

Fortunato, Vermaerke, De la Cruz, Garcí Pierna, Kruijswijk, Nordhagen, Dainese, Sütterlin, Thompson, Fernández, Steinhauser, Romele on the attack.

130km to go A host of riders jumping away at the front now.

Moritz Kretschy (NSN) didn't start the stage, so there are now 153 riders left in the race.

Hugo Houle (Alpecin-Premier Tech) becomes the latest rider the abandon the Vuelta.

Fortunato on the move again.

Buitrago continues to be active at the front.

138km to go No moves clear at the front yet.

Over the top of that first hill and it's all back together.

Lorenzo Fortunato was among those on the attack but the move has been brought back.

24 riders on the move.

144km to go Another group of attackers hit off at the front.

Hugo Hofstetter and Simon Dalby falling victim to punctures early on.

The move hasn't gone clear, though. There'll be some battle for the breakaway today.

Mountain classification leader Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) among those on the attack.

It's uphill from the start today as the riders tackle the unclassified Mancha Real (13km at 2.7%).

Around 30 riders on the move.

Already a huge group on the attack early on.

154.5km to go The flag drops a few minutes late and stage 14 is underway!

A puncture for Jorge Arcas, too.

Richard Carapaz with a mechanical in the neutral zone.

A long 7.4km neutral zone to start.

The riders are off for the neutral start.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 – Live streams and official broadcasters for stage 14 All the ways you can watch or stream the 2026 Vuelta a España from wherever you are in the world, including free options, with stage 14 on Saturday

15 minutes until the riders roll out for the neutral zone.

A look at the main difficulty of the day, the final climb to the finish. (Image credit: La Vuelta/Unipublic)

4,100 metres of elevation gain on the menu today and three major classified climbs.

And here's the map of the stage. (Image credit: Unipublic)

Here's a look at what the riders have to deal with today. (Image credit: Unipublic)

We're just over an hour from the start of today's stage.