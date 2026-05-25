'6 W/kg all day' - Tim Rex's 'pain face' captures domestique going above and beyond to help Jonas Vingegaard claim Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa on Pila

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'Jonas is giving everything for us, but we are also giving everything for him' says Danish rider

PILA - GRESSAN, ITALY - MAY 23: Tim Rex of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike leads the peloton during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 14 a 133km stage from Aosta to Pila - Gressan 1789m / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2026 in Pila - Gressan, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tim Rex (Visma-Lease a Bike) on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look of sheer pain on Tim Rex's face as he rode in support of his teammate and Visma-Lease a Bike leader Jonas Vingegaard on the penultimate climb of stage 14 has become one of the most talked-about moments of the second week of the Giro d'Italia.

It has resonated with cycling fans and even his peers among the peloton because it captured the ambition, motivation and level of commitment – he turned himself inside out – that domestiques give to their teams and general classification leaders at the biggest races in the world.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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