'Anything is possible' - Paul Seixas open to racing Giro d’Italia in 2027

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French star could take to the start in Trieste as he speaks about his admiration for Pogačar and his 2026 Tour de France

COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 10: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM competes in the breakaway during the 120th Il Lombardia 2026
Seixas attacking on his way to victory at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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French General Classification superstar Paul Seixas could race the Giro d’Italia next season after narrowly missing out on a Tour de France podium this year on his Grand Tour debut.

At just 19, Seixas carried the hopes of the people of France this summer, as the host nation continued its 41-year wait for a Tour champion.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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