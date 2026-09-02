Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan nets hat-trick with victory on stage 11 using lead-out by Wout van Aert

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Bryan Coquard and Jordi Meeus earn podium spots in Lorca

Matthew Brennan of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates his third victory at this year&#039;s Vuelta a España, this time on stage 11
Matthew Brennan of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates his third victory at this year's Vuelta a España, this time on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) made it a hat-trick of stage wins from his debut Grand Tour, winning stage 11 of the Vuelta a España after a lead-out from teammate Wout van Aert.

The 21-year-old has been the dominant sprinter at this Vuelta and once again underlined his status as the fastest finisher in the race, winning clearly ahead of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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