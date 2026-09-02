Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan nets hat-trick with victory on stage 11 using lead-out by Wout van Aert
Bryan Coquard and Jordi Meeus earn podium spots in Lorca
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) made it a hat-trick of stage wins from his debut Grand Tour, winning stage 11 of the Vuelta a España after a lead-out from teammate Wout van Aert.
The 21-year-old has been the dominant sprinter at this Vuelta and once again underlined his status as the fastest finisher in the race, winning clearly ahead of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).
After the question marks over the team’s tactics the previous day, when Van Aert was the chosen man but came up short, Visma-Lease a Bike flipped the tactics back again, with Van Aert playing a leading role not only in leading out the sprint but also putting out fires on the day’s sole climb, the Alto de Aledo.
It was a relatively gentle category 3 ascent, topping out 30km from the line, but it was a hectic phase of the race as Pinarello-Q36.5 piled on the pressure and riders looked to attack both on the climb and down the other side. Van Aert was particularly active in jumping to cover a number of attacks to ensure they went nowhere and the race would culminate in a bunch sprint.
When it did, he was to the fore again, as Visma lost position in the finale but reappeared at the front just when it mattered most, heading into a big U-turn bend inside 500 metres to go. Van Aert actually overcooked the bend, and Brennan had to ease off to allow his teammate back to the front, and from there the perfect leadout was supplied.
Brennan hit out with just under 200 metres to go and once again there was no answer from his rivals, with stage 8 winner Coquard finishing runner-up in the slipstream. Van Aert’s lead-out was so strong, and the bunch so thrown out of rhythm by the near 180-degree bend, that Van Aert himself placed fifth on the day.
Race leader Enric Mas (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead on a day that saw no change to the top of the general classification, despite some brief crosswind and echelon action early in the day.
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Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
3:17:18
|
2
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
35:59:02
|
2
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:18
|
3
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:39
|
4
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:02:20
|
5
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:03:26
|
6
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:03:55
|
7
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:04:09
|
8
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:04:39
|
9
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:07:33
|
10
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:08:05
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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