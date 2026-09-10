A big World Championships warm-up where Pogačar's absence opens the field significantly – Riders to watch at the Grands Prix de Québec and Montréal

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From Paul Seixas to Alberto Bettiol, we examine the riders likely to win in Canada this weekend

Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) wins the 2025 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Who will follow in Julian Alaphilippe's wheel tracks in the Canadian one day races? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Men's WorldTour one-day racing resumes this week with the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal, which carry even more importance and intrigue as they come just two weeks before the UCI Road World Championships road race, which will be held on the same course in Montréal.

As a result, many of the World Championships' favourites have prioritised coming early to check out the course in Sunday's race in Montréal, which will practically a Worlds road test event, missing only a few of the main contenders and hopefully making for a very exciting pair of races.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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