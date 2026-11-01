Canadian Cyclo-cross National Championships: Tyler Clark claims back-to-back elite men's title

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Emile Perreault is second and Alexander Woodford is third in Oro-Medonte, Ontario

Tyler Clark in action at 2026 Rochester Cyclocross Day 2
Tyler Clark in action at 2026 Rochester Cyclocross Day 2 (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
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Tyler Clark successfully defended the crown and claimed his third elite men’s title at the 2026 Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, on Saturday. After winning his first crown in 2011, the Caledon Hills Armada rider twice finished third before taking a solo to secure his second title last year.

It was the 26-year-old’s first victory of the cyclo-cross season, following a campaign in the United States, where he nabbed five top-five finishes, including two podiums, across eight UCI races.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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