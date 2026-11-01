Canadian Cyclo-cross National Championships: Tyler Clark claims back-to-back elite men's title

Tyler Clark successfully defended the crown and claimed his third elite men’s title at the 2026 Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, on Saturday. After winning his first crown in 2011, the Caledon Hills Armada rider twice finished third before taking a solo to secure his second title last year.

It was the 26-year-old’s first victory of the cyclo-cross season, following a campaign in the United States, where he nabbed five top-five finishes, including two podiums, across eight UCI races.

Emile Perreault (Accro Vélo) crossed the line 48 seconds later to take silver, while Alexander Woodford (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme) followed a further 28 seconds back to round out the podium.

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Rhett Bates (The Armada Team) took a solo victory to win the Under-23 title, crossing the line 11 seconds ahead of silver medallist Evan Moore (Collingwood Collective). Farland Lamont (Collingwood Collective) rounded out the podium.

Earlier in the day, Jon Mercier (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) won the men junior title, in a two-up sprint against silver medallist Isaac Jeaurond (Velo Pays d’en Haut). William Houle (Velo Pays d’en Haut) crossed the line nine seconds later for third place.

Held at Hardwood Ski and Bike, a four-season outdoor recreation centre just north of Barrie, Ontario, the race featured an approximately 3km course that challenged riders with natural obstacles, sandy sections, tight corners, and steep run-up climbs.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Tyler Clark (Can) 00:58:31 2 Emile Perreault (Can) 00:59:19 3 Alexander Woodford (Can) 00:59:47 4 Mark Fagnan (Can) 01:00:41 5 Peter Glassford (Can) 01:01:24 6 Edward Walsh (Can) 01:02:38 7 Thomas Justin Omura (Can) 01:03:38 8 Jared Stafford (Can) 01:03:40 9 Cameron Jette (Can) 01:03:49 10 Greg van Moorsel (Can) Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Thierry Laliberte (Can) Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Nathan Charron (Can) Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Andrew Edmunds (Can) Row 12 - Cell 2

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