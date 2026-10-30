Indoor cycling is boring, discuss – A for-and-against debate on the sport's most polarising training tool

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Not everyone likes cycling indoors, even here in the Cyclingnews team there are mixed opinions, so we thought we'd share a few

A male cyclist training indoors on MyWhoosh
(Image credit: Sam Gupta)
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It’s Indoor Cycling Week here at Cyclingnews, a week in which we centre our tech content on the fast-growing world of virtual cycling.

While that’s generally structured with a positive spin that aims to support our readers in preparing for their upcoming winter of pedalling nowhere, guiding with setup tips and suggesting accessories that can improve their experience, we’d be wrong to pretend that cycling indoors is everyone’s cup of tea.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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