Broad spectrum of emotions hits Paris-Roubaix chasing group – Disappointment for Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven revels in third, and Mathieu van der Poel accepts defeat

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Strong chase group battles it out for minor places in velodrome, with eighth for one rider meaning a lot more than seventh for another

Jasper Stuyven leads a chasing group around a dusty, cobbled corner during Paris-Roubaix 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were mixed emotions for the men who finished third to eighth in the Paris-Roubaix velodrome on Sunday afternoon. At the end of a long day in Hell, six riders were left to battle it out for essentially minor placings after Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogačar contested the win, and some were happier about this than others.

Thanks to work primarily from Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), the six-rider chase group came extremely close to catching the eventual winning pair – finishing less than 20 seconds behind, in the end – but ultimately only the final podium spot was up for grabs, and the rest left empty-handed.

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"It’s a result that gives me a lot of pride, especially as I’ve been close to the top three here in the past," Stuyven, capping off his first Classics campaign for his new team, said.

"I’m really happy I could achieve it today with this team, from such a strong field, especially after some unlucky past editions."

"I took a chance in the final stretch; I went all out to try to surprise them," Bissegger explained. "I knew I couldn’t keep up with Van der Poel because he was faster and stronger, so I had to play it a bit tactically within the group, but we worked well together. I think I gave it my all; I can be proud because it’s still a good result."

If the two riders who book-ended the results of that chasing group were pleased, it's the rider in between them – and indeed one big name who crashed before the finish – who were most disappointed.

For Mathieu van der Poel, the three-time defending champion, his emotions had levelled by the time he arrived in the velodrome. A badly-timed double puncture in the Trouée d'Arenberg had already derailed his race, and after his mammoth efforts to bring the group almost back into contention, fourth seemed neither positive nor disappointing.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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