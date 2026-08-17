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Tadej Pogačar vs the rest – Our analysis of the top 10 contenders at the Vuelta a España

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No rider looks likely to beat the Tour de France champion, but there are plenty of GC names to watch in Spain

Felix Gall, Tadej Pogačar, and Richard Carapaz are among the top contenders for the 2026 Vuelta a España
Felix Gall, Tadej Pogačar, and Richard Carapaz are among the top contenders for the 2026 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The first two men's Grand Tours of the season are behind us, with Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar delivering comprehensive victories at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, respectively.

The final of cycling's biggest triumvirate of races comes with a trip to Spain via Monaco and France and the 81st edition of the Vuelta a España.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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