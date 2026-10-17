Searching for a future – The riders still without a contract for 2027

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We take a look at the biggest names in the peloton who haven't yet announced their plans for next season

Lucinda Brand and Primož Roglič are among the big names who haven&#039;t yet announced a 2027 contract
Lucinda Brand and Primož Roglič are among the big names who haven't yet announced a 2027 contract (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The transfer market has been in full swing since August, with dozens of riders changing teams all across the peloton, and dozens more extending with their current teams. Many of these deals are done as early as the spring, with other decisions continuing to be made through the summer.

But as the off-season, the winter and the new year rapidly approach, October marks the time when those riders who don’t yet have a contract for next year start to worry.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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