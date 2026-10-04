'I was never worried about anything' - Vollering converts Dutch dominance into yet more championships success in Slovenia

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Finishing second Puck Pieterse suggests herself as a champion of the future.

Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse celebrate finishing first and second in the Women&#039;s Elite Road Race at the European Road Championships in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
It was one-two for Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse and the Netherlands at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Brandon McNulty’s win at the Montreal World Championships came off the back of perfect teamwork, then the same could be said of Demi Vollering’s European Championships victory on Saturday.

It might have been less dramatic, with a smaller peloton racing on a less dynamic course, but the Dutch team executed their plan in Slovenia as well as the American men did theirs in Canada.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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