'I lost the joy of the everyday life' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot heads for much-needed off-season reset after Tour de France Femmes 'ended up with nothing' in 2026

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'The most important for now is to find back the joy to be on the bike' says 2025 yellow jersey winner

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike Women crosses the finish line during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 5 a 140km stage from Macon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais / #UCIWWT / on August 05, 2026 in Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) after a tough day out on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has proven to be a master at putting everything into a target race, preparing meticulously and then reaping the rewards. In recent years, it has delivered two of the biggest prizes in cycling: an Olympic gold medal in mountain biking and a Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey.

Though that laser-sharp focus didn't yield the same result for the French Visma-Lease a Bike rider in 2026, with her hoped-for Tour de France Femmes title defence ending with a DNS on stage 8 and a harsh reality off the bike as well.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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