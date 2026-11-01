'I would like to continue' - At 43, Domenico Pozzovivo is eyeing a return to the Giro d’Italia in 2027

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Veteran climber hoping to renew with Italian ProTeam Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali after recording 'best ever' power numbers

BUSTO ARSIZIO, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Solution Tech NIPPO Rali prior to the 105th Tre Valli Varesine 2026
Pozzovivo scored over 500 UCI points in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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22 years on from his first Grand Partenza, Italian veteran Domenico Pozzovivo could return to the Giro d’Italia next season as he looks to extend his stay with Italian ProTeam Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali into 2027.

Pozzovivo, who turns 44 in November, last raced the Italian Grand Tour in 2024, finishing 20th and announcing his retirement at the end of that season. He made a comeback to racing in 2026 with Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali and hopes to renew his contract with the team, saying that he has recorded some of his best-ever power numbers this year.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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