22 years on from his first Grand Partenza, Italian veteran Domenico Pozzovivo could return to the Giro d’Italia next season as he looks to extend his stay with Italian ProTeam Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali into 2027.

Pozzovivo, who turns 44 in November, last raced the Italian Grand Tour in 2024, finishing 20th and announcing his retirement at the end of that season. He made a comeback to racing in 2026 with Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali and hopes to renew his contract with the team, saying that he has recorded some of his best-ever power numbers this year.

The lightweight climber scored more than 500 UCI points in 2026, finishing the year as the team’s second-highest scorer as they finished 26th in the team rankings, comfortably inside the top-30 places needed to be eligible to race a Grand Tour. With fellow Italian ProTeam Bardian-CSF-7 Saber failing to make the cut, Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali has a good chance of securing a wildcard invite to the 2027 Giro d’Italia.

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Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali has not yet finalised its 2027 roster. Pozzovivo told Italian website bici.PRO in an interview that he is expecting to hear news on his renewal this month.

“The idea of ​​wanting to continue is there,” Pozzovivo said.

“I would like to continue with [Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali], since in the end they were the ones who had the courage to invest in a rider my age, with so many years of career behind him.”

“I hope to have everything finalised in November… For me, it would be very important to face the winter with a plan already in mind and an idea of ​​when and how to achieve the best performance.”

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After first competing at the race in 2005, Pozzovivo has twice finished 5th at the Giro d’Italia, in 2014 and 2018. He won his one and only Giro stage in 2012 in Lago Laceno. His last WorldTour victory was a stage of the Tour de Suisse in 2017.

After initially retiring at the end of 2024, Pozzovivo joined Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali in April. The rider from the province of Matera in the south of Italy had an impressive 2026 season, finishing 3rd in the Czech Tour and Giro dell’Appennino.

Pozzovivo said that he has recorded his best-ever power numbers this season, aided by taking on the advanced nutritional and training methods which have swept the peloton in recent years.

“From a physical point of view, the values ​​I had already recorded in training were the best-ever,” he said.

“My contribution in terms of points, all of which were in Europe, was not marginal. I am therefore proud to have been able to keep the promises I made to the team when I joined.”

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