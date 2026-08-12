'Really difficult to go through' – Célia Gery's first comments on Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney controversy at Tour de France Femmes

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Frenchwoman nevertheless finishes the Tour on a high

FDJ-SUEZ&#039;s French rider Celia Gery (C) competes during the 7th (out of 9) stage of the fifth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 146.8 km from Voulte-sur-Rhone to The Mont Ventoux, at The Mont Ventoux, southeastern France on August 7, 2026. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Célia Gery has commented publicly for the first time since being accused of foul play by Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney at the Tour de France Femmes, saying "it was really difficult to go through".

The French champion, teammate of eventual winner Demi Vollering, was confronted by their chief rival, Niewiadoma-Phinney after stage 8, with the Canyon-SRAM racer accusing Gery of 'blocking' her at a key moment in the finale.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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