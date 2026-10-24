Who will win the 2027 Tour de France? The favourites for the yellow jersey following the route reveal

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A very early look at the top contenders for a time trial-heavy edition of the Tour de France

Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar, and Isaac del Toro stand on top of the Tour de France final podium in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar, and Isaac del Toro topped the podium this year – are they the favourites for the 2027 Tour? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2027 Tour de France route was presented on Thursday, and the race looks markedly different from the 2026 parcours, with an increase in time trial kilometres and fewer big mountain stages lying between the British Grand Départ and the grand finale in Paris.

Nevertheless, we expect a familiar cast of contenders to line up in Edinburgh on July 2, including the five-time champion Tadej Pogačar, his longtime rival, Jonas Vingegaard, and France's great GC hope, Paul Seixas.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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