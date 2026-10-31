Wahoo CEO talks finances, artificial intelligence and the company's 'next big opportunity'

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Gareth Joyce discusses growth since Wahoo’s recapitalisation, a slower approach to hardware, expansion into running, and where he sees value in AI

Wahoo fitness
Gareth Joyce joined Wahoo as CEO in 2024 (Image credit: Wahoo Fitness)
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Wahoo Fitness has returned to year on year growth following its recapitalisation in 2023, CEO Gareth Joyce has revealed.

Speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews, Joyce opened up on a broad range of subjects, including why it took so long to update the Kickr Core despite growing the Kickr to its sixth iteration, why it launched a treadmill, the reasoning behind its partnership with Coros, and why 2038 is going to be a heck of a busy year.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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