Is virtual racing 'real' racing? – Our team weighs in on whether esports is 'legit' or 'just a fitness contest'

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The Cyclingnews team debates whether indoor virtual racing is real racing or whether it's all just 'sanitised nonsense'

Riders competing at the UCI E Sports World Championships
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
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Back in the day, the prospect of an indoor turbo trainer session (that's what we called them before they got smart, kids) would generally unite cyclists, who pretty much unanimously agreed that they were a great way of getting a quality session in, but they were hard and generally a means to an end, that being improved fitness and form.

With the rise of smart trainers and everything that comes with them, from virtual mountain climbing to intense virtual e-racing, opinions on the latter seem to be a bit more skewed.

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Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

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