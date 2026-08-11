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From the dominant to the anonymous – Rating every team's Tour de France Femmes performance

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Analysis of each squad's achievements and shortcomings in the 2026 edition

NICE, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Dominika Wlodarczyk of Poland, Paula Blasi Cairol of Spain, Margarita Garcia of Spain, Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy, Silvia Persico of Italy, Maeva Squiban of France and UAE Team L&#039;IMAD celebrate at podium as final best team prize winners during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 9 a 99.2km stage from Nice to Nice / #UCIWWT / on August 09, 2026 in Nice, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
UAE Team L'IMAD won the team prize at the Tour de France Femmes, but how did the rest of the teams do? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The 2026 Tour de France Femmes is in the rearview mirror and the 21 teams that made up this year's race are all taking stock. But which ones will be basking in the glow of a successful Tour and which will be frustrated at what they managed to take from the race?

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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