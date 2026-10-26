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Can anyone stop Demi Vollering? Analysing the favourites to win the 2027 Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey

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An early dive into the riders expected to star from Leeds to the Puy de Dôme next August

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, overall winner Demi Vollering, and Marlen Reusser were the top three riders from the 2026 Tour de France Femmes and are the top contenders for the 2027 Tour
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, overall winner Demi Vollering, and Marlen Reusser were the top three riders from the 2026 Tour de France Femmes and are the top contenders for the 2027 Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The route for the 2027 Tour de France Femmes has been revealed, and with it the speculation about how next summer's race will look has already begun.

We have already dissected the route and where the race will be won, reported all the key riders' reactions, and offered our opinions on the course, but the big question still stands: who will actually win the race?

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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